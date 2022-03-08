Rumors and topics just before the iPhone SE 3: 5G, Face ID, etc.





The iPhone SE 2020 is red and impressive. For $ 399, it’s the most affordable iPhone you can buy.

John Kim / CNET

It’s almost time to see Apple’s 2022 iPhone SE. Two years after the launch of the second-generation iPhone SE, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to appear at today’s “Peak Performance” event.

The rumored factory regularly publishes details about what the iPhone SE 3 will look like over the past few months. If you’ve been waiting for Apple’s budget bestsellers, keep reading and keep an eye out for the latest topics here.

Apple’s next iPhone SE may arrive today

Apple invited the media to a virtual event on Tuesday at 10 am (Eastern Standard Time). Reports from iMoresays inventory levels on previous iPhone SE models have declined in some Apple stores prior to the event. iMore also found a list of new iPhone SE cases with a release date of March 10th online. This seems to support rumors that the SE3 may be available on or around the day of the Apple event.

In his PowerOn newsletter on February 27, veteran Apple watcher Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the company is expected to showcase the 5G iPhone SE at such an event. This is in line with a research note by revered Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who predicted that a third-generation version of the iPhone SE would likely appear in the first half of 2022.

Currently playing: Watch this: What to expect at Apple’s next event

8:50

Kuo’s rumored timeline was later reflected in a report from DigiTimes, and it was speculated that the new 5G iPhone SE could be in progress with the updated A14 Bionic chip. Meanwhile, TrendForce has already narrowed down the arrival of the iPhone SE 3 in the first quarter of this year.

According to a February report from 91mobiles, Apple imported three iPhone SE versions into India with model numbers A2595, A2783 and A2784 for testing. This may indicate that a phone release is approaching. The report also suggests that the price of the imported iPhone SE model in India is Rs 23,000, which translates to about $ 305.

However, display analyst Ross Young suggested in January that a new, affordable iPhone could arrive in late April or early May. Many rumors point to the spring release date of the third-generation iPhone SE, but Young previously speculated that the iPhone SE Plus could debut in 2022 instead of the iPhone SE 3. young.

Face ID may appear on iPhone SE3

If this rumor becomes a reality, there is a new way to unlock the iPhone SE. Face ID. All of Apple’s current iPhones already have Face ID, except for the 2020 iPhone SE reboot. Adding the ability to unlock the iPhone SE 3 with facial recognition makes it a coup for fans of Apple’s midrange handsets (especially because iOS 14.5 added the option to use Face ID while wearing a mask). ..

According to another PowerOn newsletter from Gurman, Apple will include face scanners in all related products (not just the iPhone SE 3 but all iPads and Macs).

iPhone SE 3 doesn’t get smaller or bigger

In the world of increasingly super-sized smartphones, the iPhone SE has gained a best-selling position thanks to its small size and powerful combination of price and features. The first-generation iPhone SE, available in a petite 4-inch frame, was especially praised by CNET’s Scott Stein as “surprisingly pocket-friendly.” Apple’s second-generation iPhone SE wasn’t that small, but it made up for it a lot. (Apple has a flagship-level A13 Bionic chip, which is the same chip that powers each of the four iPhone 12 family members.)

But with the upcoming iPhone SE 3, Apple doesn’t seem to resize, Kuo said. Like the 2020 iPhone SE, the next-generation version will have a 4.7-inch screen. Apple may launch a plus-sized iPhone SE with it, but for those who want a bigger budget iPhone. We’ll talk more about this later. Remember that the iPhone SE has two main audiences. Budget-focused buyers who aren’t interested in paying the iPhone 13 for $ 799 ($ ​​999 for the Pro and $ 1,099 for the Pro Max) and those who prefer a compact phone.

iPhone SE 3 retro design

There are rumors that Apple has made significant modifications to the iPhone SE 3, but Kuo’s report seems to have thrown them cold water. In a report seen by MacRumors, Kuo states that the third-generation iPhone SE is similar to existing SE models. This may indicate that the retro design remains. This means that the iPhone SE’s signature chunky bezels are on the top and bottom, and you can use the physical home button (perhaps with Touch ID) for a more tactile user experience. (Apple has never included both Face ID and the Home button on the same phone, so the details of the latter may contradict the rumors of adding Face ID.) Similar to the 2016 version, the next iPhone SE will be the phone. It is said to have a single camera on the back of the iPhone.

However, the iPhone SE 3 can still be redesigned. According to rumors on the Chinese site MyDrivers reported by Forbes, Apple’s next affordable iPhone will use the iPhone XR chassis instead of the iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE is big enough for a child’s or woman’s front pants pocket.

Sarah Tew / CNET iPhone SE 3 tilted to get LCD display, 5G

Rumor has it that Apple continues to use LCD displays for 3rd generation SEs rather than upgrading to OLED screens. OLEDs are usually more vibrant, have higher contrast and darker black than LCDs. Given similar priced phones like the swaying crisp OLED panel on the OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Proare, Apple wants to adopt OLED for the SE3. However, according to Kuo’s report, the iPhone SE 3 doesn’t make many major changes, only gradual upgrades such as 5G support and processors.

Do you have an iPhone SE Plus?

Easy Answer: Yes, it should be. Kuo has been talking about the larger iPhone SE for some time. Initially, we predicted a release in the second half of 2021, and then pegged the release in the first half of 2022. This could coincide with Apple’s regular spring iPhone SE launch. Tech YouTuber’s Jon Prosser posted on Twitter about the existence of the plus-sized iPhone SE in April 2020.

As mentioned earlier, Young speculates that the iPhone SE Plus may be available in 2022. The rumored iPhone is said to have 5G support and the same 4.7-inch LCD display as the current version of the iPhone SE.

