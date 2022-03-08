Save £ 300 with the HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite





You can get an incredible bargain with the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset, but this is a limited-time deal, so hurry up if you’re interested.

You can now buy the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset on Amazon from the usual £ 899 to £ 599. This saves £ 300 on this high-end VR headset.

Key aspects of this Cosmos Elite are the highest quality screens and visuals, and excellent tracking. That’s why we think this is one of the best VR headsets. Check out the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Review for our complete thoughts on this amazing technology.

Also note that the same transaction is also available on the HTC website. Just in case you want to get it on HTC or run out of stock on Amazon.

If you need more virtual reality content, check out the other guides. The best VR space games and the best free VR experience to help you find the best VR content to get the most out of your tech gadgets with an overview of VR headset trading to help you get cheap headsets I got a guide. ..

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite headset has many advantages, it tracks movement well and provides a relatively wide field of view. If you also need a wide selection of games, this may be a great choice. Choose from a wide and entertaining library of games via either the SteamVR Marketplace or the HTC VIVEPORT subscription service.

It also has a high quality screen for great visuals when used. This includes one headset, two base stations, and two controllers for accurate 360 ​​degree tracking. We also have a cleaning cloth, a power adapter, and a micro USB cable so you have everything you need to run a VR headset on your PC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/uk-htc-cosmos-elite-amazon-deal-save-300-pounds

