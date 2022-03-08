Mozilla rolls out new features for Firefox Focus on Android and Firefox on iOS – TechCrunch





Mozilla is rolling out new features for Firefox Focus for Android and Firefox for iOS announced Tuesday. On Android, Mozilla has added an HTTPS-only mode to Firefox Focus, a privacy-centric mobile browser. For every website you visit, the app automatically establishes a secure and encrypted connection over HTTPS.

“I was wondering what I could do to make Firefox Focus more secure to users as a simple privacy, the default companion app, and I thought of an HTTPS-only mode,” Mozilla said in a blog post about the announcement. increase. “I felt like it fits naturally into Firefox Focus. Firefox Focus for Android now automatically selects HTTPS for the highest security and privacy available.

Today’s announcement follows the recent introduction of the Total Cookie Protection offering, which is used to combat cross-site tracking, in Firefox Focus on Android. The goal of Total Cookie Protection is to reduce cross-site tracking that collects information about you, such as the sites your company visits daily and the products you are searching for.

On iOS, Mozilla has added a new adjustable search bar that you can place at the bottom or top of the Firefox app screen. According to the company, this small change will give users quick access to where they want to visit online. The new options are similar to the adjustable search bar currently offered by Apple’s Safari browser.

As part of today’s announcement, Mozilla has announced that it will also release mobile wallpapers inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “My Occasionally Lesser” movie to all users in the United States. Open the Firefox mobile app and double-click the Firefox logo on your home page, or[カスタマイズ設定]You can find the wallpaper by going to. According to Mozilla, there are a variety of wallpapers to choose from, and new wallpaper options will be added that can be shared globally in the coming months.

