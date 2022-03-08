Apple announces new $ 429 iPhone SE with 5G, A15 bionic chip





The new iPhone SE is available in black and white, Product Red.

Apple

On Tuesday, Apple launched the new iPhone SE (2022) at its first event in 2022. The new iPhone comes with an iPhone 8-style body similar to the iPhone SE (2020), but with a new processor, 5G support, and over $ 429. (419, AU $ 719) Price tag.

The new iPhone SE is basically the same body as the 2020 model, but with the A15 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 13. The A15 chip provides faster processing speeds, and Apple states that the new SE has 1.8x the CPU. It’s faster than the iPhone 8 and the GPU is 2.2 times faster. And while not all aspects of the new phone use all its power, such performance guarantees long-term support for the new version of iOS.

iPhone SE has one 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera. The A15 chip also brings some important improvements to the camera, including advanced features such as Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles and Deep Fusion.

Despite the addition of 5G support, this can consume a lot of cell phone battery, but Apple claims that the new SE’s battery life is better than the 2020 model. .. Some of those improvements may come from the A15 chip and iOS 15. But I want to know if Apple also included a larger battery.

The new iPhone SE still has the same classic iPhone design and home button.

Apple

However, there are many things that haven’t changed for all the internal upgrades. The iPhone SE still has a home button with Touch ID, no Face ID. The 4.7-inch LCD display is the same as that used on the 2020 iPhone SE and the 2017 iPhone 8. The back of the phone is still glass, but during the event Apple “smartphones.” But the SE doesn’t seem to have a ceramic shield on the display like the iPhone 12 and 13 series.

The iPhone SE is available in three colors: midnight (black), starlight (white), and Product Red, and will be available from March 18th, with pre-orders starting March 11th.

The original iPhone SE, launched in 2016, was priced at $ 399. It was a combination of the body of the iPhone 5S and the inside of the iPhone 6. SE was an unexpected hit for Apple and appealed to people looking for a smaller iPhone and an affordable iPhone.

In 2020, Apple updated the iPhone SE with the iPhone 8 itself and the iPhone 11’s A13 chip. The phone showed how much of the iPhone’s features came from the processor alone. To date, the 2020 iPhone SE was the only iPhone sold by Apple, with the classic iPhone design of big forehead, chin, and home button.

In addition to the new iPhone SE, Apple has released two new colors for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro.

This is breaking news.

Currently playing: Watch this: New green finish for iPhone 13

1:11

