Instagram adds new tags to ensure blacks and underrated creators receive credit for their work – TechCrunch





Instagram is rolling out extension tags to make it easier for creators to receive credit for their work. According to the company, enhanced tags allow users to share and view specific creator posts for photo and video posts. A self-specified profile category that specifies the author’s role is displayed within the tag. These new tags allow creators to tag other creatives in their posts to increase the exposure of their work.

To use the new extension tag, when creating a post[人にタグを付ける]You need to tap. From there, you need to tap Add Tag to search for and select the poster. next,[プロファイルカテゴリの表示]You can select to view author categories such as “Stylist” and “Photographer”.

“Proper creative credibility and recognition is the starting point for discoveries, new opportunities and financial empowerment,” Instagram said in a blog post about the announcement. “For many black undervalued creators, credit is the gateway to fighting cultural appropriation and letting the world know who is driving the culture while building a sustainable career as a creator. Simply put, if you are a make-up artist, songwriter, or other important co-editor, your contribution will be more prominent in your post. “

The introduction of the new tag follows a content strike by a black creator who says he hasn’t received credit for his work online. Instagram acknowledges in a blog post about the new tag that “appropriate credit is especially important for marginalized and underrated creators and co-editors whose contributions are often behind the scenes.” .. Instagram seems to address these concerns through new tags and hopes to ensure that more creators receive credit for their work.

The tag was released on the same day that Instagram confirmed that it had pulled two more old apps from the app store. This includes the timelapse video app Hyperlapse, first released in 2014, and the loop video app Boomerang, released in 2015. It’s no wonder Instagram shuts down these apps. Both were originally intended as a way to provide Instagram users with new creative tools without overflowing Instagram’s flagship app. However, Instagram now offers a large number of tools and features such as short video reels, online shopping, live video, etc., so companies are worried that they will pack too many features into their main app.

App removal will take place a few days after Instagram discontinues support for IGTV’s standalone app, with a focus on displaying all videos in the main app, and continuing to simplify and simplify the videos in the main Instagram app. It says it will improve. The next few months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/03/08/instagram-adds-new-tags-to-help-ensure-black-and-underrepresented-creators-receive-credit-for-their-work/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos