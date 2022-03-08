Apple rolls out iOS 15.4 next week





Apple will release the long-awaited iOS 15.4 update next week. Being in beta since January, this update includes a set of exciting new features that improve the overall user experience.

iOS 15.4 introduces Face ID suitable for masks

Apple hasn’t specified an exact release date, but it may be available as an update starting March 18. It’s the same day that the new Apples iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro with a sleek green finish will be available. As stated in the press release, each phone ships with iOS 15.4, so it makes sense to release the update on the same day.

iOS 15.4 has Face ID suitable for masks, so you can unlock your smartphone while wearing a face mask. This is a surprisingly good feature (at least in beta). Apple previously tried to address the face mask issue by creating a feature that bypasses Face ID and instead uses the Apple Watch to verify the ID. With the new update, the process of unlocking your smartphone while wearing a mask is much smoother, eliminating the need to repeatedly enter a passcode or secure your Apple Watch to your wrist.

Apple’s new Tap to Pay feature will also be rolled out in iOS 15.4, turning a compatible iPhone into a contactless payment device. This means that more sellers are using the iPhone as a kind of digital cash register, and it could replace the Squares card reader that connects directly to the iPhone. This feature supports payments using Apple Pay, NFC-enabled credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets.

As a result, iOS 15.4 introduces new safety features in AirTags. This is, unfortunately, Apple’s item tracking device that has been used to stalk people. This update includes a notification that alerts users to tracking someone’s location without consent using AirTag, based on Apple’s February release of stalking protection.

Other notable features include Siri’s fifth American voice confirming that Apple is a member of the LGBTQ + community. iOS 15.4 also offers a platter full of 36 new emojis. You can use it to spice up your message, such as a melting face, a finger peeker, or an awkward lip icon destined to achieve the same infamy as an eggplant. Emoji.

iOS 15.4 is compatible with all devices that support iOS 15, from the first generation iPhone 6S to iPhone 13. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/3/8/22964639/apple-ios-15-4-release-date-iphone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

