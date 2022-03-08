Apple announces new green options for iPhone 13 and 13 Pro





Apple is launching a new green option for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple

Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will be available in new green options, the company announced at an event on Tuesday. New finishes will be available for pre-order starting Friday.

Read more: Follow the live blog of Apple events here

Get the CNET Apple Report Newsletter

Receive the latest news and reviews about Apple products, iOS updates, and more. Delivered on Friday.

The phone is the same as Apple’s September model, except for new shades (alpine green for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, green for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini). This isn’t the first time Apple has launched a new iPhone color option months after the device’s launch. Apple released the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in pastel purple colors at the April 2021 event.

The new green option will be available alongside Apple’s other finishes for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 is also available in Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink and Product Red, and the iPhone 13 Pro is available in Silver, Graphite, Gold and Blue.

With the announcement of new color options, the iPhone 13 series has been around six months old and could bring excitement to Apple’s flagship product line. It comes when attention is beginning to shift to the iPhone 14, which is expected to debut during Apple’s typical September time frame.

Apple also unveiled the next-generation iPhone SE at an event on Tuesday, marking one of the first major product launches of the year. The new iPhone SE starts at $ 429, is a bit more expensive than its predecessor, and supports 5G connectivity. However, Apple usually stores the biggest smartphone announcements for the fall. This is usually the time to announce the next generation of iPhones.

Want to know more about Apple’s announcement today? To get started, you’ll find an upgraded iPad Air with an M1 chip and the latest iPhone update, iOS 15.4. You can explore all these products and more using CNET’s live blogs and event summaries.

Currently playing: Watch this: New green finish for iPhone 13

1:11

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/apple-launches-new-green-color-option-for-iphone-13-and-13-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos