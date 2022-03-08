iPhone SE 3: The rumor was correct





The new iPhone SE has arrived.

Apple

After months of speculation, the third-generation iPhone SE will feature the new iPhone 13 colors, upgraded iPad Air, and more at the Peek Performance Apple event on Tuesday (everything announced at today’s Apple event. ), And finally played the grand entrance. The iPhone SE 3 has the same iPhone 8 body as the 2020 iPhone SE, but with some upgrades to introduce an affordable iPhone in 2022, including 5G support and the addition of Apple’s A15 chip.

Before the iPhone SE 3 was announced, we followed constant rumors about what the new iPhone SE would look like. Now that we know (mostly) the specs of the third-generation iPhone SE, how good were the rumors and leaks before the announcement?

Read more: Apple’s iPhone SE brings 5G speed to “people who just want an iPhone”

Apple

The long-awaited successor to the iPhone SE (2020) was announced by Apple at the “Peek Performance” event on March 8th. Featuring Apple’s A15 chip (same as the iPhone 13 series), 5G, and stronger glass, it maintains the same overall design as its predecessor.

The new iPhone SE starts at $ 429 and pre-orders start on March 11th.

Currently playing: Watch this: New green finish for iPhone 13

1:11

True: Apple’s new iPhone SE was announced on March 8th

Yes, as expected, Apple announced the third-generation iPhone SE at the March event. The new iPhone SE will be available for pre-order starting this Friday and will be available for $ 429 on March 18.

Prior to Tuesday’s Apple event, several analysts, leakers, and reports pointed out the correct time frame for the iPhone SE 3 announcement.

On February 27, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in a PowerOn newsletter that Apple will announce the 5G iPhone SE at the March event. His predictions are in line with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested that a third-generation version of the iPhone SE will be available in the first half of 2022, and Trend Force, which narrowed the arrival of the iPhone SE 3 in the first quarter of this year. It was an iPhone. ..

On March 2nd, iMore reported a case list for the iPhone SE 3 with a release date of March 10th. It also supported the topic of SE3, which will be available on or around the day of the Apple event.

Read more: Is the iPhone SE (2020) still worth the purchase?

False: iPhone SE has Face ID

Unfortunately, there is no new way to unlock the iPhone SE. All of Apple’s current iPhones already have Face ID, with the exception of the 2020 iPhone SE, and now the 2022 iPhone SE. Adding the ability to unlock the iPhone SE 3 with facial recognition was a coup for fans of Apple’s midrange handset (especially iOS 14.5, with the addition of the option to use Face ID while wearing a mask. ).

Face ID speculation came from Gurman, who reported in July that Apple plans to bring the Face Scanner to all related products, not just the iPhone SE, but all iPads and Macs. You may have to wait a bit longer for Face ID to reach Apple’s low-priced iPhone.

Read more: iPhone SE 2020 Review

Apple True: iPhone SE remained the same size

In the world of increasingly super-sized smartphones, the iPhone SE has gained a best-selling position thanks to its small size and powerful combination of price and features.

The first-generation iPhone SE, available in a petite 4-inch frame, was especially praised by CNET’s Scott Stein as “surprisingly pocket-friendly.” Apple’s second-generation iPhone SE wasn’t that small, but it made up for it a lot. (Apple has a flagship-level A13 Bionic chip, the same chip that powers each of the four iPhone 12 family members.) With the iPhone SE 3, Apple hasn’t resized. did. The new iPhone SE, like the 2020 iPhone SE, has a 4.7-inch screen.

The size rumors came from Kuo (via MacRumors), who predicted in April that the iPhone SE 3 wouldn’t grow or shrink.

Remember that the iPhone SE has two main audiences. Budget-focused buyers who aren’t interested in paying the iPhone 13 for $ 799 ($ ​​999 for the Pro and $ 1,099 for the Pro Max) and those who prefer a compact phone.

Read more: 2022’s most exciting smartphones

True: iPhone SE maintains a retro design

The body of the iPhone SE 3 is the same as the 2020 iPhone SE, but with a more durable glass back and screen (similar to the glass found in the iPhone 13 family).

There were rumors that Apple had made a major remodeling of the iPhone XR itself on the iPhone SE3, but Kuo’s April report seems to have thrown them cold water. In a report from MacRumors, Kuo states that the third-generation iPhone SE will be similar to existing SE models, indicating that the retro design will continue.

Kuo’s report details the iPhone SE’s signature thick top and bottom bezels and the physical home button with Touch ID for a more tactile user experience. Like the 2016 version, the new iPhone SE also has a camera on the back of the phone.

The iPhone SE is big enough for a child’s or woman’s front pants pocket.

Sarah Tew / CNET True: iPhone SE supports 5G

Apple has added 5G support to the iPhone SE 3. The new version is an upgrade from the 2020 iPhone SE that didn’t offer this feature.

Kuo predicted this upgrade before the iPhone SE was announced. Analysts also suggested that the iPhone SE 3 has an incremental processor upgrade. It was received in the form of Apple’s A15 chip, the same processor found on the iPhone 13 line.

Read more: iOS 15.4: Cool new features on the iPhone

Future outlook: Is there an iPhone SE Plus?

Easy Answer: Yes, it should be. Kuo has been talking about the larger iPhone SE for some time. Initially, we predicted a release in the second half of 2021, and then pegged the release in the first half of 2022. Tech YouTuber’s Jon Prosser posted on Twitter about the existence of the plus-sized iPhone SE. In April and October 2020, display analyst Ross Young speculated that the iPhone SE Plus could be available in 2022.

For more information, check out everything you know about iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/iphone-se-3-what-the-rumors-got-right/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos