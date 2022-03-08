Apple Event Live Update: Apple Announces New Desktop System, Mac Studio





Apple Studio Display

Studio Display has a full-screen design with narrow borders and an aluminum body. The A15 Bionic chipset is also installed inside. This is a 27.5 inch display with an anti-reflective coating. The display can be tilted up to 30 degrees and the unit can be wall mounted — in portrait mode or landscape mode.

00:25 AM

Apple announces Mac Studio

Apple has announced Mac Studio, a desktop system similar to the Mac Mini. It has an Apples M1 Max chip and the new M1 Ultra. The desktop has a port that is unusual for Apple. It has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, HDMI, and an audio jack.

This device supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. The front of the M1 Max system has two USB-C ports, and the M1 Ultra has two Thunderbolt 4 ports. According to Apple, a Mac Studio with M1 Max is 50% faster than a Mac Pro with a 16-core Xeon and 2.5 times faster than a 27-inch iMac with a 10-core Core i9.

The M1Ultra has a memory bandwidth of 800 Gbps and supports up to 128 GB of unified memory.

00:11 AM

Apple announces M1 Ultra chip

Apple has announced the M1 Ultra chipset for desktops. The company claims that the latest chips are the most powerful chips for personal computers. The M1 Ultra is said to have 114 billion transistors, a 20-core CPU and a 64-core GPU. Equipped with a 32-core neural engine, it is about 8 times faster than its predecessor, the M1 chipset.

Apple claims that this chip can provide superior performance compared to traditional chipsets.

00:03 AM

Improved iPad Air

New iPad Air | Photo Provider: Wanted

Apple is revamping the iPad Air with an M1 chipset with an 8-core GPU. According to Apple, this tab is twice as fast as a Windows 10 laptop in the same price range. The M1 chipset has a 16-core neural engine on the iPad Air.

The tablet is equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and supports FaceTime center stage frames. This tab is compatible with 5G and supports 2nd generation Apple Pencil. It will be available on both Wi-Fi + Cellular models. The new iPad Air can be pre-ordered for $ 599. The new iPad Air is available in space gray, starlight, pink, purple and blue finishes.

11:57 pm

Reveal details of iPhone SE

iPhone SE | Photo Provider: Wanted

Apple’s new affordable iPhone SE runs the A15 Bionic chipset with a 4-core GPU. This same chip is installed in the iPhone 13 series. Comes with live text support. This device is 5G compatible and has a long battery life.

Affordable smartphones come with an aluminum glass design and the same glass as the iPhone 13 to provide better protection. The device also has Touch ID functionality, available in red, black, and white. This product is priced at $ 429 and can be pre-ordered today.

11:51 pm

iPad Air

The M1 chip on the iPad Pro is on the new iPad Air.

11:47 pm

New color for iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 pro will have a new green display. We will start accepting reservations from today.

11:43 pm

Apple’s new iPhone

Apple is launching the new iPhone SE with an A15 bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and better battery life.

The iPhone SE is priced at $ 429 and can be pre-ordered today.

11:37 pm

Apple TV +

CEO Tim Cook launches a Peek Performance event with an Apple TV + update.

11:25 pm

What to expect from the event

Apple has a new iPhone SE 3 with 5G support, a new iPad Air 5, a larger 27-inch iMac, an entry-level MacBook Pro with an upgraded M2 chip, and a next-generation Apple silicon chip.

Cupertino-based companies may also release some software updates, iOS 15.4 that allows you to unlock Face ID-enabled iPhones while wearing a mask, and macOS Monterey and iPad OS 15.4 updates.

11:15 pm

The first apple event in 2022

Hello everyone. Welcome to Peek Performance, Apples’ first event of the year. At the last Virtual Unleashed Special Event, the Cupertino-based company unveiled a new set of AirPods, a colorful upgrade to the HomePod mini, an Apple Music voice plan, and a MacBook Pro with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max SoC.

It will start shortly after a live update of the first event of the year for California tech companies. You can get a glimpse of what is expected of the event.

