Sonos Roam SL Review | PCMag





The $ 179 Sonos Roam is a more portable, durable, and affordable alternative to the $ 399 Sonos Move. The Roam SL is an even cheaper model for $ 159 and offers virtually the same experience as the non-SL version. The only difference is the lack of a microphone. If you don’t need a microphone or related smart features, Roam SL is an easy way to save $ 20 and is a clear choice between the two. However, if you don’t plan to add speakers to your existing Sonos setup, the same level of durability at the same price as a more impressive sound, such as the Editor’s Choice award-winning JBL Charge 5 ($ 179.95).

Seemingly durable

The compact Sonos Roam SL measures approximately 6.6 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches (HWD) and weighs 1 pound, making it much more portable than the 9.5 x 6.3 x 5.0 inch 6.6 pound Sonos Move. The Roam SL is a rugged speaker that’s available in black or white, doesn’t have the usual rubber-like shock-absorbing material found on similar models on the surface, and doesn’t cover the USB-C port. It doesn’t look like. The side panels are treated with silicone rubber, but the grille panel that covers the driver and the smooth finish on the rear are contrary to the IP67 design. This rating means that the speaker can be submerged for up to 30 minutes (even if the wireless signal is not sufficiently transmitted underwater) and can be successfully exposed to rain, faucet pressure, dust, or sand. ..

The controls are on the left panel. There are multi-function buttons (press multiple times) for playing, pausing, and navigating tracks, as well as a dedicated volume button. In addition to the USB-C charging port, the back panel has a power button and a pairing button.

Roam SL’s rounded triangular frame tilts the driver towards the listener when sitting flat, but it can also stand vertically. Since the speakers are monaural (the two Roam SL units can be linked as a stereo pair via the app), neither position will ruin stereo imaging. Underneath the external perforated speaker grille, a secondary grille layer with a geometric repeating pattern gives the front panel a style. The dual Class-H amplifier drives the lower midrange woofer and tweeter.

The speaker can connect to your home internet via 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi and stream via Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 5.0. Supports AAC and SBC codecs, but not AptX.

Sonos estimates that Roam SL can last about 10 hours on battery, but the volume level affects that estimate. In addition to the included USB-C cable, the speaker charges via a Qi certified wireless charger. Sonos sells one for $ 49.

Please note that this model does not have a microphone, so voice control, automatic Trueplay (the ability to adjust audio based on the environment), or Sound Swap (the ability to easily switch playback between Sonos speakers) is not supported. ..

Sonos app experience

If you purchased a Sonos speaker, it’s worth downloading the Sonos app (available on Android and iOS). Setting up Roam SL should be easy. The app shares stored network information and configures speakers. If you are new to Sonos, the app will guide you through a short and easy setup process, including creating a Sonos account. After that step, you can not only access Sonos Radio streaming content, but also integrate your music library with streaming services such as Apple Music, Pandora, and Spotify.

Roam SL also supports Bluetooth streaming because you can’t access your home Wi-Fi away from home. You can use Roam SL on other Wi-Fi networks to access many of the same app features, but Sonos and public Wi-Fi don’t always work well. Private Wi-Fi networks may work better. In either case, Roam SL will automatically synchronize with your home network and Sonos system when you return.

This app has bass and treble faders, but no real 5-band EQ. This is a shame. Elsewhere, the loudness button adjusts the bass response in relation to the loudspeaker volume level. You can also fine-tune other parameters in the settings menu.

Sonorome SL sound quality

Note that the results here are based on audio tests performed on the acoustically identical Sonos Roam. The RoamSL has the same frequency range and uses the same driver. The difference is that it doesn’t have the aforementioned automatic Trueplay feature that requires a microphone.

For tracks with a lot of sub-bass content, such as The Knife’s “Silent Shout,” Roam SL provides the right low frequency response at the right volume level. Digital signal processing (DSP) is fairly obvious, as is often the case with speakers of this size. At loud volumes, the dynamics appear to be compressed.

Bill Callahan’s “Drover” is a track with much less bass in the mix, giving you a better understanding of the characteristics of audio. I don’t expect the bass to spike from the Roam SL, but the drums still seem to be receding in the mix. Shining is the baritone vocal of Callahan. The speaker combines the richness of the bass and midrange with some extra treble definitions. High-pitched percussive hits also sound very bright. Audio signatures are rich and crisp at moderate volumes, but some elements lose detail at high volumes. DSP softens transients and crushes dynamics even on such relatively natural-sounding tracks.

In JAY-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild,” the kick drum loops have plenty of high-mid presence and can keep the attack punchy. However, the sub-bass synth hits that emphasize the beat sound are slightly suppressed. In most cases, you’ll get a flashy top note rather than a deep sub-bass. The vocals here are clear and there is not much sibilant.

Like the orchestra track in John Adams’ Gospel by Other Mary, there’s a subtle low-pitched push, but the low-mid and mid-range still sound a bit positive. The tracks’ treble brass, string and vocals continue to be in the limelight as they benefit from the vivid presence of treble and treble.

The most affordable Sonos entry point

The Sonos Roam SL doesn’t sound as strong as a rugged portable speaker of similar price, like the JBL Charge 5 mentioned above or the $ 149.99 Sony SRS-XB33. By the way, even the $ 89.99 Anker Soundcore Motion Boom offers more bass depth and power. However, if you are already a Sonos user, these other models cannot be integrated with your existing setup like Roam SL. And if you fall into that category and don’t need a microphone, ROHM SL is a welcome and a little more affordable alternative to regular ROHM, which is also proficient at home and on hiking trails. On the other hand, for outdoor parties and large gatherings, we recommend the larger (and more expensive) Sonos Move.

Strong Points

High quality audio performance at moderate volume levels

Streaming via AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Waterproof, dustproof build

Conclusion

The Portable SonosRoam SL is exactly the same speaker as the non-SL model, but is $ 20 cheaper, except for the voice control microphone.

