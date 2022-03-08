M1 Ultra: Apple announces the most powerful chip ever





Apple’s M1 Ultra Processor

Apple announced on Tuesday the best M1 Mac processor ever. This is a model that links two M1 Max chips into a single package that supports 20 processing cores, 64 graphics cores, and up to 128GB of memory. Featuring an amazing 114 billion transistors, the chip will debut at Apple’s March launch event, powering the high-end $ 3,999 configuration of the new MacStudio desktop computer.

According to Apple, the chip uses a dedicated circuit for last year’s M1 Max and uses a high-speed silicon link called UltraFusion to combine the two processors without the complicated design that would be a problem for programmers. Linking small chip elements to one large processor using packaging technology symbolizes the ever-increasing drive of the semiconductor industry as a whole.

UltraFusion uses a technology called a silicon interposer. This is basically a layer of chip package with 10,000 high speed links between two slices of silicon. “This is a very clever approach to maximizing mature design,” said Ben Bajarin, an analyst at Creative Strategies. The M1 Ultra has seven times as many transistors as the basic electronic building block of a processor compared to the first generation M1.

According to Apple, a Mac Studio with an M1 Ultra is 1.9 times faster than an Intel-powered Mac Pro with a 16-core Intel Xeon processor and 1.6 times faster than a 28-core Xeon-powered Mac Pro. Speed ​​test used. The high performance of Mac Studio comes at a high price, but creative professional customers who need to work on huge video files and programmers building new software are willing to pay for the best computing power. can do.

The M1 Ultra is Apple’s new high-end processor family, but it’s not enough for the M2 processor, which will eventually revolutionize the core engine of Apple’s Mac chips. Apple boasted that the new Mac Studio was faster than the existing Intel-powered Mac Pro, but said it was still developing a new Mac Pro based on Apple Silicon.

Apple’s Mac chip, a more powerful variation of the iPhone and iPad A-series processors, “has been a huge success for Apple,” said Kevin Krewell, an analyst at Tirias Research. “Most people are happy with performance, compatibility and battery life.”

Apple debuted the M1 chip in November 2020 and introduced the MacBook Air laptop and compact Mac Mini to the new 24-inch iMac in early 2021. Core processing, increased graphics processing power, support for 32GB and 64GB memory instead of 16GB.

According to analysts, Apple’s M-series chips also helped improve Mac profit margins, and Apple reduced purchases of Intel Core processors over a two-year transition period.

Intel is making every effort to improve the chip and the hordes of Windows-based PCs that use it. Intel’s new Alder Lake processor, officially called the 12th Generation Core, is now shipping on desktops and laptops and is the first to adopt the hybrid performance and efficiency design used in smartphones and Apple’s M-series chips. It is a processor of. This design combines the fastest performance CPU core with an efficiency core that extends battery life.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

But Intel is struggling to upgrade its chip manufacturing technology years later, but there’s more work to do before that. Under the new CEO Pat Gelsinger, we aim to make our processor components competitive with those of our rivals Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung, and to be superior by 2025. This builds Apple’s A-series phone chips and M-series Mac chips.

For more information, see everything else Apple announced on Tuesday. It also includes the iPhone SE3 (here’s why it’s for those who “just want an iPhone” compared to the 2020 model), the new iPhone 13 colors, and the upgraded iPad Air. As Mac Studio and Mac Studio Display. These products arrived with Apple’s latest iPhone operating system update, iOS 15.4. You can use the CNET event summary to explore all these and other products.

