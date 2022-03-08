If you are using Mozilla Firefox, please update your browser now for important security protection





If you’re using Mozilla Firefox and haven’t updated your browser for a while, it’s time to get a crack. On Tuesday, Mozilla released the latest version of the Firefox browser for download, along with new privacy features for mobile browsers, as well as emergency update patches for two critical security vulnerabilities released on Saturday.

In a security advisory published Saturday, Mozilla stated that the two zero-day vulnerabilities are of “serious” severity and are being actively exploited by malicious attackers. Known as a post-release bug, this flaw, if left unpatched, can lead to security issues ranging from simple program crashes to gaining control of programs and devices by external attackers. May cause.

“There have been reports of wild attacks exploiting this flaw,” the advisory said.

On Monday, the US cybersecurity and infrastructure agency added two Firefox vulnerabilities to the list of known vulnerabilities and instructed federal agencies to install the fix until March 21st. However, by Tuesday, Mozilla has released the new Firefox 91.7 ESR and Firefox 98.0 versions for download.

There are no other critical bugs recently discovered in Firefox 97, but Mozilla’s February security bug list discovered in Firefox 97 contains some high-level vulnerabilities. Mozilla has issued three critical security patches for dangerous vulnerabilities over the last three years. At the beginning of 2020, Mozilla needed to patch two other critical vulnerabilities. Both are bugs for post-release use. We also patched the 2019 zero-day exploit that was the target of known attacks.

On Tuesday, Mozilla released Firefox 98 for download. This version has a privacy-focused feature aimed at patching recently discovered vulnerabilities and blocking web trackers. Mozilla has also rolled out HTTPS-only functionality to Firefox Focus on Android. This feature is similar in functionality to browser extensions such as HTTPS Everywhere. Add-ons are highly recommended as they have the ability to enhance privacy by encrypting connections to specific websites.

It usually takes less than 30 seconds to patch and protect your Firefox browser. Method is as follows.

How to update Firefox on mobile

The best way to update your browser on mobile is to go directly to your device’s app store, search for “Firefox”, and download the update from there. This allows you to get the latest updates without delay.

How to update Firefox on your desktop

Regardless of the operating system you are using, updating on your desktop takes only a few steps.

1. After opening the Firefox browser, go to the menu bar at the top of the screen. from here,[Firefox]Click on the menu[Firefoxについて]Click.

2.[Firefoxについて]A window will open and Firefox will automatically check for any updates available for your browser version. If this option is already enabled in your settings, you’ll see a new Firefox update automatically start downloading.

3. From here, when the download is complete,[再起動]Just click. MacOS users must quit Firefox completely, quit the program, and restart Firefox before the update can take effect.

Are you having trouble updating Firefox?

If you’ve completed the first and second steps above, but Firefox doesn’t automatically download updates that indicate it’s available, or if you encounter interruptions or other issues while installing updates, it’s easy. There is a workaround.

You can access the source directly and download the latest Firefox from Mozilla’s official website.

How to update Firefox automatically

If you want to avoid manual browser updates in the future, enable Firefox and Firefox[設定]You can easily download automatic updates from the menu.

1. After opening the Firefox browser, go to the menu bar at the top of the screen. From here, click on the Firefox menu.

2. In this menu[設定]Click.

3. When a new window opens,[全般]Select a panel.

4. When you enter this panel, you will see the options to allow automatic updates listed in the Firefox Updates section.

For more detailed steps and visual walkthroughs, see Mozilla’s step-by-step update guide.

