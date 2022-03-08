Alexa settings you want to change as soon as possible





Change the settings of these Alexa apps now.

You might think you know everything you need to know about trusted Amazon smart home devices: Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, compactEcho Flex, chunkyEcho Studio, and more recently, Echo Show 10, Show 8, Smart displays such as Show 5 theShow 15. Indeed, the basics of how to call someone using the Echo, how to connect Alexa to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc., and how Alexa can help you in the kitchen. You will know. But have you really considered all the settings Alexa offers?

Whether you’ve just unboxed your new Amazon Echo device for the first time or have it for years, there are plenty of customizations to get Alexa to work the way you want it to. And some of these small changes can make a big difference.

For example, I’m happy to be able to update my privacy settings, such as automatically deleting recordings or turning off the setting that allows Amazon employees to listen to the same recordings. Read the 6 Amazon Echo settings that I found most useful.

1. Update your Amazon Echo privacy settings

One of the first concerns about owning an Echo speaker is privacy. Fortunately, Amazon is rolling out more privacy settings in the future, including updates for both Ring and Echo products that will gradually improve user privacy.

Echo can automatically delete the recording. Alexa app[その他]To turn that setting on in the menu[設定]>[Alexaプライバシー]>[Alexaデータの管理]Go to>[録音を自動的に削除する]Toggle the switch on.

You can also delete the entire voice recording history. To do this, open the Alexa app and[設定]>[Alexaプライバシー]>[VoiceHistoryの確認]Go to. next,[表示]Tap the down arrow next to, then[日付でフィルター]Tap the arrow next to. next,[すべての履歴]>[すべてのマイレコーディングを削除]Tap.

You can also prevent Amazon employees from talking or listening to audio recordings. With Alexaapp,[設定]>[Alexaプライバシー]>[Alexaデータの管理]Go to. from here,[記録を保存する期間]>[記録を保存しない]>[確認]Choose.Then scroll down[Alexaの改善に役立てる]Select and[音声録音の使用]Toggle off.

For safety tips on smart home devices, read our Privacy Guide on how to keep Amazon, Google, and Apple away from conversations.

2. Enable briefs mode on Amazon Echo

When you ask Alexa to play a song or turn on the light, Alexa says, “OK, turn on the light.” This helps you determine why Alexa did something if it didn’t do what Alexa requested. However, if you don’t want Alexa to repeat what you just said, you can change the setting to play only short notes instead of voice responses.

To do this, in the Alexa app[その他]Open the menu and[設定]Choose.[Alexaの設定]In the section[音声応答]Tap, then switch on to enter briefs mode.

When brief mode is turned on, the echo plays a short sound rather than a voice response.

Dale Smith / CNET3.Set your favorite music streaming service

When you set up Amazon Echo, the music service automatically defaults to Amazon Music. However, if you’re a Spotify, Apple Music, or another music service subscriber, we recommend that you link your Echo to that streaming service instead.

[設定]>[音楽とポッドキャスト]Go to> and link to the service. On the same page[デフォルトのサービス]Tap to switch to your preferred music provider. Now when you say “Alexa, play music”, the echo will be played from the selected music streaming service.

Also read: The music on your Alexa speakers can be heard better.Method is as follows

4. Change the wake word from Alexa

If you keep triggering the Amazon Echo when the TV commercial says “Alexa,” you can change the wake word to one that is less likely to wake up your speakers. Other traditional options for calling a voice assistant are computer, echo, and Amazon, but there are some new wakeward additions available, such as Disney’s Jiggy and Hay.

If you want to change the name, say “Alexa, change the wake word” and select. Open the Alexa app and[設定]>[デバイス設定]Go to, select your device,[単語をスリープ解除]You can also tap to select. Unfortunately, you can’t come up with a speaker name like Tallulah or Digital Overlord.

View Amazon Halo View, the company’s first fitness tracker with a screen View all photos 5. Enable voice purchases on Amazon Echo

You don’t always have time to run an Amazon search and buy something you don’t have, such as toilet paper. That’s why it’s useful to set up voice purchases on Amazon Echo to allow Alexa to order items.

Voice orders and 1-Click orders must be turned on to start. Open the Alexa app and[設定]>[アカウント設定]>[音声購入]When[Voice購入]Go to. Then, on the same screen, you need to set the voice code or profile so that only you can buy it.[購入の確認]Is displayed,[有効にする]Tap to select a voice profile (voice only enables purchases) or a voice code (4 digit code).

6. Set up a household profile on Amazon Echo

If you have more than one person in your house, it’s a good idea to set up an audio profile for each member who uses Echo speakers. This helps Alexa learn your voice and distinguish you from others in the house. To create a voice profile[設定]>[アカウント設定]>[認識された音声]>[音声プロファイルの作成]Go to and follow the onscreen instructions to set.

Ask “Alexa, who am I?” And you’ll see that your voice profile is set up correctly.The voice assistant said, “I’m talking. [your name].. “

If you have any favorite customizations or settings, please share them in the comments. Now that we’ve updated these six Echo settings, we’ve included five creative uses for Amazon Echo devices, five important tips for new Echo devices, and a summary of all Alexa commands currently available to CNET.

