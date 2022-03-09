Apple’s new Studio Display includes a 1-meter Thunderbolt cable with a 3-meter option coming soon.





Apple’s event is just over! Check out all the summaries published by Apple.

Apple today announced a lower-priced 27-inch Studio Display that replaces the Pro Display XDR. The stand-alone monitor ships with a 1-meter Thunderbolt cable, and for those looking for a longer option, Apple has begun selling a 1.8-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable for $ 129, with a 3-meter option. It will be available soon for $ 159.

According to Apple, the Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable supports Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 4 data transfers up to 40 Gb / s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfers up to 10 Gb / s, and pass-through charging up to 100 W for connected MacBook Pros. To do. Or MacBook Air.

The main features of Studio Display include a slim all-aluminum enclosure, 5K resolution, brightness up to 600 nits, P3 wide color gamut and support for over 1 billion colors, and a built-in stand that allows the user to tilt the display. increase. Up to 30 degrees, 6-speaker sound system, A13 bionic chip that enables “Hey Siri” function, center stage function of 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, etc.

The Studio Display also features three USB-C ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a studio-quality three-microphone array.

Customers can order Studio Display from Apple’s online store today and it will be available from March 18th. In the US, the Studio Display costs $ 1,599 for a tilt-adjustable stand and $ 1,999 for a tilt-and-height-adjustable stand. The monitor can also be configured with nanotextured glass and / or a VESA mount adapter.

