Apple releases iOS 15.4 and iPad OS 15.4 next week





Apple’s event is just over! Check out all the summaries published by Apple.

Apple today announced that iOS 15.4 and iPad OS 15.4 will be available to all users next week, following weeks of developer and public beta testing.

iOS 15.4 includes major new features for iPhone users. Most notably, users can use Face ID to unlock their iPhone while wearing a mask. According to Apple, the Face ID system can be updated to uniquely identify the area around the user’s eyes and use that information to unlock the device even when wearing a mask. It is about. This feature is only available on iPhone 12 and above.

With iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3, the most notable new feature is Universal Control. “Universal Control” was originally demoed at WWDC 2021 and had to be postponed until spring 2022, despite Apple’s promise to release features by the end of 2021. “Universal Control” allows users to use one mouse and keyboard on multiple Macs and iPads. For a seamless user experience.

Apple says “macOS Monterey” 12.3 will also be available next week.

iOS and iPad OS 15.4 also include 37 new emojis and other new changes and features, such as laying the groundwork for “Tap to Pay on‌iPhone‌”. This update also includes AirTags enhancements, options to add custom domains to iCloud Mail on your device, and more. Release notes for all updates will be released when the updates are released next week.

