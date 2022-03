Its 2022 and Magic Mouse are still charged from below

Apple today launched the new Magic Mouse on March 8, 2022. A black version of its sleek look. Also, there is still a charging port on the bottom. So, six and a half years after its launch, Apple still thinks it’s best to flip the mouse over (so it doesn’t help) and plug in the Lightning cable. ..

Here’s a little secret: the last sentence from an article I wrote about this exact issue almost a year ago when Apple introduced the entire line of colorful Magic Mice and had the opportunity to change the charging method. I copied and pasted most of it, but didn’t. Apple has maintained this thorough design since October 2015.

Like a beetle with its legs floating in the air

My ex-Verge colleague NickStatt ridiculed in December after the mouse design was introduced, and Apple asked mouse users to flip the device over and plug in the cable like a beetle with its feet in the air. I pointed out that I am asking for it. I included some of that quote in my article last year, but I’m still thinking it’s a good metaphor about how stupid it is, so I’m revisiting it here.

Most rechargeable wireless mice can be plugged in so you can use them while charging. But for some reason, Apple has categorically refused to put the charging port anywhere other than under the Magic Mouse. The company has shown a willingness to revise many of the other bizarre design decisions. For example, the new Apple Pencil doesn’t have to stick out of the Lightning port to charge, and the new Apple TV Siri Remote dumps the old touchpad onto the scroll wheel. Click pad.

In the new Mac Studio, Apple has placed all USB-C ports and SDXC card slots on the front instead of pushing them all on the back. This reflects Apple’s recent desire to provide people with the ports they need in an easy-to-understand location (see also below). Many ports on the new MacBook Pro). However, the lower charging port of the Magic Mouse remains.

To be fair, Apple claims on its website that the Magic Mouses battery powers the Magic Mouse for more than a month between charges, so you don’t need to connect a mouse every week. However, in my experience with wireless mice, I’ve used it until the battery is completely dead, then scrambled it to find a charging cable and allowed it to be wired for a short while while charging. You can’t do that with Magic Mouse. You need to lie down on your back to get a little more juice. Hope there is another mouse or trackpad around you that you can use in the meantime.

If you need a black Magic Mouse despite a frustrating charging situation, you can order it now from Apple’s website, but like the new black trackpad, it’s $ 20 more expensive than a white trackpad. You need to know.

