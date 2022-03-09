Evolution of Cannabis Packaging and Introduction of Cannabis Packaging Machines

The cannabis industry has grown significantly in the last decade or so. Many companies focus on producing cannabis-based products that appeal to the masses. Everything from CBD oils to cookies is available online or in the nearest cannabis-friendly store. But what did the industry look like before the mass appeal of cannabis?

We’ll go back to the packaging industry’s beginnings to learn a bit more about the process. At the same time, we’ll look into the packaging machines and how they stole the spotlight when it comes to joint rolling. Read on.

First Packaging’s — Mylar Bags and Metal Cans

In the early days of the cannabis packaging industry that we know and love today, and before Hefestus, the preferred cannabis pre-roll packaging company earned a special place in your heart, mylar bags and metal cans were all the rage.

You might find it hard to imagine producers using mylar bags to pack cannabis products, but this was a to-go low-cost option that had a multi-layered PET construct on the inside. It also used aluminum foil as the barrier and PE or PP on the inside that stopped the products from directly contacting the foil. It might sound complicated, but mylar bags were show stoppers for a time and even came in multiple colors.

For some time, producers also used metal cans flushed with nitrogen gas. Nitrogen gas helped preserve the freshness of the product and was considered a better option than oxygen. This packaging didn’t prove successful as the buds dissolved rapidly after users opened the cans. That’s one of the main reasons metal cans went out of use.

Modern Options — Airtight Containers

After the legalization of cannabis, packaging options evolved. One of the essential innovations includes airtight containers that have tremendously affected the packaging process as they help keep the product fresh the longest. Plastic packaging did not preserve the product’s freshness, leaving space for airtight containers to gain popularity.

Another airtight product that rose to fame was heated seal foil liners. Such packaging ensured product freshness in jars made of glass or plastic. Pull tabs are also part of the foil liners family. Pull tabs are extremely popular with cannabis edibles due to the easy access they provide.

Automated Packaging — Contemporary Machines

One of the latest innovations in packaging cannabis products comes from automated packaging machines. Large companies have turned to automated packaging due to efficiency.

Automated packaging became popular because of the precision it offers when packaging products. Before, people filled the jars and bags by hand, leading to products varying in size and some getting damaged.

That’s why not only companies but also regular people have turned to automated machinery. So, if you’re wondering what to look for in cannabis packaging machines, the answer is simple — quality packaging and minimal labor. Also, with the increasing number of cannabis users, turning to automated machines makes more sense.

When automated machines first appeared, they resembled those used in food packaging. However, those machines have proven not to be good enough as they couldn’t handle the delicate packaging of cannabis flowers and buds. As a result, machine manufacturers worked closely with cannabis manufacturers to create a machine with appropriate systems to handle cannabis packaging efficiently and quickly.

Final Thoughts

These days, automated cannabis packaging has become commonplace. Many companies choose this approach due to its perfect results. And this is what you, as a buyer, will commonly see when browsing online. The products are well-packaged and affordable, as well as fresh and quality-driven. We have automated machinery to thank for that, so if you’re thinking of investing in one, we highly recommend it.