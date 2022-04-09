Clear the last 15 minutes of your Google search history with just three taps





Google has made it possible to delete the last 15 minutes of Google search history very quickly. With just a few taps, you can clear up your mobile device’s recent search history in seconds. It’s so fast and easy, this how-to is about to end.

How to clear the last 15 minutes of Google search history

1. Open the Google app on your iOS or Android device.

2. Tap your profile picture

3.[過去15分間の削除]Tap

(Image credit: Future)

How painless is it? That’s it; it’s over, you’re done. Doing this will remove the last 15 minutes of your search history for your entire Google Account, including Chromebooks and other devices using the Google Chrome browser. Unfortunately, this new feature is currently only available from the Google app on iOS and Android devices, but it’s a very useful option and may soon be introduced on other devices.

Via: 9To5Google

Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy S22, Apple iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

3GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

Unlimited data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

30GB of data

Mark has been a leading comedy show nationwide for 20 years, starring on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network and SiriusXM Radio. He writes about all possible topics such as dating, family, politics, social issues, and technology. He wrote the first technical article on DadsOnTech, which is now obsolete 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and technology grew under the guidance of the LaptopMag team. His preference for breaking and rebuilding things didn’t make Mark popular at home, but when he got the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for everything deepened. .. All the tech, new jokes, or scripts he’s dreamed of shooting at his desk lately, when he’s not shooting, editing footage, tinkering with cameras or laptops, or on stage. I am writing about.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laptopmag.com/uk/how-to/clear-the-last-15-minutes-of-your-google-search-history-with-just-three-taps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos