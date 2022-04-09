USICA / COMPETES Negotiator with Congress set to leave town – MeriTalk





Just before leaving town for a two-week mousse work period, Congressional Democratic and Republican leaders have a whopping 87 members on a conference committee to resolve the differences between the House and Senate versions of the competition and innovation bills. Was nominated. This includes $ 52 billion in semiconductor funding, funding for the National Science Foundation’s new Technology Department, and a significant increase in federal R & D funding.

Overall, the conference will consist of 26 senators, evenly divided among Democrats and Republicans, and 81 representatives, including 50 Democrats and 31 Republicans. Members of the meeting were announced on April 7 by the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of D-Calif. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. , And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican.

In an announcement, Pelosi today sent a bicameral bicameral package to the president’s desk to reduce domestic costs, manufacture more products in the United States and strengthen global competitiveness. We have taken a new step towards doing so.

According to McCarthy, this process requires a strong voice that puts US interests above all else. I am convinced that these members will never be shaken by their commitment only to advancing legislation that helps our national security. [and] Protect our financial prosperity.

With the announcement of the conference’s leadership, Congress is one step closer to passing a bill aimed at strengthening domestic semiconductor production, promoting competition and driving innovation. The conference aims to coordinate the differences between the US Innovation and Competition Law (USICA) passed by the Senate and the US Creative Opportunities, Technology Excellence, and Economic Power Law (COMPETES) passed by the House of Representatives. ..

To bring the bill to the conference, the Senate recently exchanged the American COMPETES text with its own USICA bill text and passed the bill. The House of Representatives formally requested a meeting on March 30.

The Senate has taken an important step in modifying the supply chain to provide strong employment and competitive bills that will help improve America’s innovation and technological advantage across generations, Schumer said. Stated. Our democratic conference attendees are the driving force behind the Senate-passed bill to get on track, create higher-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and move our economy forward in the coming years. We guarantee that you will inspire the ingenuity of America.

McConnell said he expects major changes and concessions from Democrats as the final bill could be enacted.

Last year, the Senate passed a bipartisan law to help the United States compete better on issues ranging from critical supply chains to counterintelligence and intellectual property, McConnell said in a statement. The Senate must now, with bipartisan support, restore products that reflect what has passed through this chamber of commerce. The process begins with multiple motions to direct meeting participants.

Industry group seeks prompt agreement

An industry group of the Information Technology Industry Council (ITIC) is calling for the conference to reach a swift agreement and send the bill to President Bidens’ desk.

In a press release, ITIC President and CEO Jason Oxman said the law would strengthen U.S. technical leadership, increase U.S. production, strengthen supply chains, and become a bottleneck in key areas such as semiconductors. He said that dealing with it would strengthen the US economy.

Strengthening US competitiveness will benefit all Americans, and we seize this historic opportunity for legislators on both sides of the aisle and reach a bicameral agreement on a competitive bill. , Send it to the president’s desk, and urge the United States to reveal that it will use its technological capabilities to compete for future generations.

What’s next?

Congress said it would have a state working period until April 25, after which Schumer hopes to pass the innovation bill soon. However, the schedule for consideration of the agreement or subsequent bill has not been announced.

As the House and Senate begin the meeting process, Senate meeting participants are looking forward to promoting prompt and sincere negotiations on behalf of the American people and passing the final bill soon, Schumer said.

Who was chosen?

The following Senators were elected to the meeting: Senator Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. Robert Menendez, DN.J.; Jim Riche, R-Idaho; Gary Peters, D-Mich.; Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Ron Weiden, D-Ore. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; Patimalay, D-Wash. Richard Bar, RN.C.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Chuck Ernest Grassley, R-Iowa; Mark Warner, D-Va. Richard Shelby, R-Ara. John Tester, D-Mont. Sherry Moo Capito, RW.V.; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. Pat Toomey, R-Pen. Martin Kelly, DN.M.; John Barrasso, R-Wyoming; Martin Kelly, D-Ariz. John Cornyn, Republican, Texas; Raphael Warnock, Georgia; Jerry Moran, R-Kan. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado; Todd Young, R-Ind.

The breakdown of the members on the house side is as follows.

Seven Democrats and five Republicans from the Science, Space and Technology Commission. This includes D-Texas Chair Eddie Bernice Johnson and R-Okla ranking member Frank Lucas. Seven Democrats and five Republicans of the Energy Commerce Commission (including Chair Frank Paron, DN.J., Ranking Members Cathy McMorris Rogers, R-Wash). Seven Democrats and five Republicans of the Foreign Affairs Commission, including Chairman Gregory Meeks (DN.Y.) and ranking member Michael McCaul (Texas). Seven Democrats and five Republicans of the Ways and Means Commission. This is D-Mass. Includes Richard Neal Chairman, Kevin Brady of R-Texas. Agricultural Chairman David Scott, D-Ga. , Ranking members Glenn Thompson, R-Penn. , And Chellie Pingree, D-Maine. Donald Nocross, DN.J. , From Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Blake Moore, R-Utah, Armed Services Commission. Education and Labor Chairman Bobby Scott, Diva, Ranking Members Virginia Fox, RN.C. , And Joe Morrell, DN.Y. Financial Services Chairman Maxine Waters (Democratic Party), Andy Barr (Republican Party), Sylvia Garcia (Democratic Party). Dina Titus, D-Nev of the Land Security Commission. , Michael Guest, R-Miss. , Val Demings, D-Fla. Jerry Nadler, Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, DN.Y. , Tom Tiffany, R-Wis. , Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Penn. Ral Grijalva, D-Ariz, Chairman of the Natural Resources Commission. , Yvette Herrell, RN.M. , And Donald McEachin, D-Va. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y, Chairman of the House Surveillance and Reform Commission. , Ranking member James Comer, R-Ky. , And Ro Khanna, D-Calif. Nydia Velzquez, DN.Y., Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis, Chairman of the Small Business Committee. , And Sharice Davids, R-Kan. Transport Infrastructure Commission Chairman, Peter Defazio, D-Ore, Rick Crawford, R-Ark, Tom Malinovsky, DN.J. Veterans Commission Chairman Mark Takano (D-Calif.), Ranking Members Mike Bost (R-Ill.), Chris Pappas (DN.H.)

