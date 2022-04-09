AtlantaTechExec Announces Global Online Platform for Connecting IT Resources





MatchupIT helps companies solve technical problems and help professionals better position their expertise.

With a long history of software sector leadership, Atlanta executives have set up an online network to match businesses with engineers.

MatchupIT contains some of the profile attributes that drive social media networks, but is more willing to convene tech experts in areas of interest than to promote direct personal connections. Targeted at.

LinkedIn has 630 million users, but the stable flow of content and the large number of profiles have the effect of hiding the expertise of engineers around the world, said NIIT Technologies, a former president of the Americas and another venture. Lalit Dhingra, founder of one Ensignis Digital, said. Focuses on digital transformation.

With Dhingras’ experience at NIIT and working with Ensignis’ clients, companies told him they needed a better window on what workers could really do.

Not all tech resumes are well written, they don’t express what they can do, and there is no platform that can accurately present their expertise, he told Global Atlanta.

Similarly, workers tend to focus on programming languages ​​and certifications over core skills such as coding. Dhingra of MatchupIT wants to guide people to think differently.

When you enter your data, you are forced to think about how the platform wants to present you to others, he said.

MatchupIT also includes a message board that allows communities and members to share insights and showcase their skills with colleagues in similar disciplines.

That one big technology community. It never reaches 630 million and you are one of them. In the worst case scenario, it could be 1 in 40 million. In the best scenario, if Im wins 25% of the market, or 10 million, Dhingra says. However, all of these 10 million people are qualified and belong only to the same field: technology.

Dhingra also puts the company on the platform not only to hire talent, but also to raise the profile of the company in front of large companies looking for vendors and acquisition targets who are skilled in platforms such as SAP, ServiceNow, and Oracle. I will try to guide you.

He said it was a platform for marketing themselves as well as talent, adding that company and personal profiles would not be linked from the beginning.

Dhingra also predicts that it’s also worthwhile for a company to track globally in which locale a cluster of professionals live and perhaps assist in the relocation of a company.

Matchup IT will be self-funded for the first year as Dingla uses his own network to build critical mass activities on the platform. He says that once its value is proven to the first thousands of users in his own territory of Atlanta and Delhi, it should grow through word-of-mouth and natural network effects. For now, he’s not only focusing on hiring new graduates from technology laboratories with computer science programs, but also targeting young Indian companies that are booming in the startup scene.

The platform will be available to both users and businesses free of charge for 2022. After that, you may incur a monthly subscription fee. In 2023, Dingla will hire management to raise money to expand his marketing efforts.

In any case, more than 40 years of tech veterans have been persuaded that the market will only grow. With the global technology workforce growing by 8-10% each year, helping businesses sift workers’ oceans will be an important service.

There are benefits due to lack of resources to carry out difficult or complex projects, lack of talent, which is where people are outsourcing.

For more information, please visit MatchupIT.com.

Read more about Dhingras’ leadership journey in this story: TechExec talks about a leadership journey from India to Atlanta

