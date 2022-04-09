Build a high-tech bridge with flax





Old materials have been rediscovered. Flax has been with us for thousands of years in the form of clothing, bags and sturdy ship ropes. Currently, plant fibers are experiencing a renaissance and have the potential to become future building materials. Combined with a special bio-resin, it can be a light and stable material with properties comparable to aluminum and steel. The EU project “Smart Circular Bridge” shows what is possible with this innovative new material. This is due to the development of three bridges from this so-called biocomposite. Currently, the first one is being built, followed by two, the University of Stuttgart wrote in a press release.

This project involves Professor Hanaa Dahi, Jr. of the University of Stuttgart. As head of the Research Group on Bio-based Materials and Material Cycles (BioMat) in Architecture, she specializes in architecture using bio-based materials. She was able to use this expertise to develop this high-tech bridge made of flax. “The entire project provides an important impetus on how alternative biomass-based annual renewable resources can be used in the construction industry. With the help of these resources, we build materials. We aim to overcome key challenges such as high CO2 emissions and high energy consumption in our production. “

In an era of climate change and raw material declines, Biocomposite offers a great opportunity for the construction industry due to its huge CO2 footprint and huge resource consumption. Flax, in particular, is a fast-growing plant, unlike wood, for example, so they have great potential for a bio-based circular economy.

Interdisciplinary team promotes development

The first “smart circular bridge” with a span of 15 meters was made possible by an international consortium of 15 partners led by Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. The project team consists of 5 universities, 7 innovative companies, and 3 municipalities. The first bridge to be installed at the Floriade International Horticultural Exhibition in Almere, the Netherlands, will open in April 2010. Two more smart circular bridges for pedestrians and cyclists will be built in Ulm, Germany and Bergen Opzoom, the Netherlands, in 2022 and 2023, respectively. .. Numerous innovations are initiated through this intensive cooperation between science, industry and local governments.

The first “smart circular bridge” with a span of 15 meters was made possible by an international consortium of 15 partners led by Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. The project team consists of 5 universities, 7 innovative companies, and 3 municipalities. The first bridge to be installed at the Floriade International Horticultural Exhibition in Almere, the Netherlands, will open in April 2010. Two more smart circular bridges for pedestrians and cyclists will be built in Ulm, Germany and Bergen Opzoom, the Netherlands, in 2022 and 2023, respectively. .. Numerous innovations are initiated through this intensive cooperation between science, industry and local governments.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

Weekly Innovation Overview Every Sunday, the best articles of the week in your inbox.

Apart from 100% natural flax fiber, the resin is also sourced from non-fossil sources wherever possible. The percentage of bioresin is 25% on the first bridge, but more than 60% on the second bridge. This is achieved by using waste from biodiesel production and recycled PET bottles.

Accelerating material research with AI

Materials research is ongoing as biocomposites offer great opportunities. This is why the bridge is systematically monitored in real time. Nearly 100 sensors in the bridge provide data on the behavior of the material in everyday use. How does the structure work when 200 people walk at the same time? What happens in different seasons during storms, hail and snow? How is the material aging process done?

Structural health monitoring systems with optical fiberglass sensors on the bridge provide information about material strain, and accelerometers detect even the finest vibrations caused by wind. Evaluation of data from sensors is performed using artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize patterns of material movement. The data can be viewed on the dashboard of the public website. At the same time, engineers can use this data to improve computational and material models. Based on this, they will further develop materials and design models for the next bridge and many other applications. Currently, the team is already studying pillars and fade elements. Wind turbine rotor blades are also possible.

Design today for the end of life

With the circular economy in mind, this project is investigating which options are available for building materials after the bridge has reached the end of its life decades later. Currently, there are three possibilities: mechanical, chemical, and even biological recycling by fungi. It is important that the material usage cascade lasts as long as possible. To achieve this, you need to take into account options that have reached the end of their useful life right after the start of the project.

The EU project “Smart Circular Bridge” is more than the construction of a bridge. This is a vivid example of how to successfully initiate innovation in climate protection and the circular economy. For bridges alone, it is worth considering alternative materials as tens of thousands of bridges will need to be replaced in Europe in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/selected/building-a-high-tech-bridge-with-flax/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos