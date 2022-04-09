Real-time payments help CUs gain an advantage





For traditional financial institutions, especially smaller businesses, including credit unions, speed will become an increasingly decisive factor in retaining retail and commercial customers and attracting new ones.

After all, innovation takes existing in-store companies a step further along the path to competition with FinTech and digital start-ups, where the on-demand spirit is constantly swaying.

RTP as a competitive advantage

As reported in the latest research on credit union innovation, CU executives have found that their technology-driven services are aware that they are lagging behind their competitors. The relatively simple act of opening an account, funding, and making payments allowed us to make a more complete leap to online channels.

However, in a report titled “Credit Union Innovation: Product Innovation As the Key to Membership Growth,” it is possible that only a small portion of CUs may be considered early adopters and innovators when it comes to technology initiatives. I understand. Only about 19% of the CUs surveyed say they will be early launchers who tend to debut new products before their rivals.

This statistic shows that about 80% of respondents are relatively late for innovation games, or first monitor what’s on the market (from competitors) and then sign as a fast follower. It means that it is on.

With Real-Time Transport Protocol (RTP), CU can win the competition in the battle for customer sentiment and wallet share. Where consumers want RTP, there’s certainly that turmoil, recognizing the benefits that have led to faster transactions. CUs need to involve millennials and bridge millennials to continue to expand their revenue streams. 61% of millennials and 59% of bridge millennials are very interested in real-time payments.

Real-time payments are well-established in a variety of use cases and throughout the financial services industry. Earlier this year, real-time payments accounted for 17% of all payments made in 2021, up from 5.7% last year, reporting that immediate access to wages is particularly attractive in the gig economy. ..

But CUs (and FIs in general) can also find value and new revenue in their relationships with businesses.

As reported on Friday (April 8th), transaction limits on the Clearinghouse (TCH) RTP network havetened the transition from commerce checks, while banks provided better service to commerce clients. It should be useful.

As reported this week, TCH, which operates the RTP network, has raised the network payment limit from $ 100,000 to $ 1 million. This move will take place after the ACH transaction limit has been increased to $ 1 million.

James Colassano, Senior Vice President of Product Development at TCH, told PYMNTS in a recent interview that increasing RTP and limits will help companies effectively address liquidity and cash flow challenges. It also increases the transparency of settlement times, allows you to receive notifications that your trading partners have received funds, and allows you to finally complete your transaction.

This gives the enterprise confidence in the results by executing these transactions over the RTP rails. He told PYMNTS.

