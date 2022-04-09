Whatsapp changes the media visibility of disappearing text and tests the blur tool for Android





WhatsApp keeps updating itself to make changes and remove some parts. Before being deployed, the instant messaging app will provide it to specific beta users to test compatibility before final release. WhatsApp does it for both Android and iOS users. In the latest development, WhatsApp has added the ability of disappearing messages and a drawing editor for Android.

Due to the disappearing message, WhatsApp is deploying changes to media visibility options. Previously, all media files were saved in the gallery by default, but with this new update you will have to change the settings and do it manually. This new change will be made after WhatsApp announces a message that disappears a few months ago.

WABetaInfo has discovered that WhatsApp automatically turns off the optional media display in order to hide chats in WhatsApp for Android. This allows users to view the media in the Phone Gallery. This helps improve the privacy experience when using hidden messages and helps maintain the media. It becomes more private by the disappearance of the chat thread. “

In addition, WhatsApp is rolling out the same changes on WhatsApp for iOS when the chat disappears.[カメラロールに保存]The option is automatically turned off. In this case, images, videos and GIFs will not be saved automatically. If the general settings are enabled, the camera will rotate. “

You can manually save the media even in the disappearing chat. Some users of certain versions of Android already have the option to save the media manually. WhatsApp for iOS allows you to save your media as you normally would.

He said the changes will be open to all users in beta and public builds and should be visible within 24 hours.

In another update, a new drawing tool has been placed at the bottom of the screen. A new pencil and blur tool. The blur tool was a dedicated tool implemented in WhatsApp for iOS, but eventually it was also implemented in WhatsApp for Android, WABetaInfo said.

You can start using the new drawing tools by installing the latest beta from the Play Store, but if you don’t see the new drawing editor, it means your WhatsApp account isn’t ready.

