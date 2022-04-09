6 things to do if you want your iPad to last longer





Apple’s iPad can last a long time and you need to take care of it.

Sarah Tu

The life of the iPad is finite. After a few years, you’ll notice performance degradation such as crashed apps, unresponsive buttons, lack of storage, and low battery life. Unfortunately, no matter what you do, your iPad will eventually be submitted on time, but how many will improve and maximize the life of your tablet and save you from buying another tablet right away. There is a method.

This guide will give you tips and tricks that you can implement every day, such as monitoring software updates and removing unused apps to make your iPad last longer. Also, if you’re interested in other tips for improving your Apple device, check out these tweaks that help clear your storage and how to clear the cache that helps speed up your device.

Get the latest information on software updates

Apple introduces new features and regularly releases software updates that fix bugs and improve overall performance. Installing these updates will keep your iPad operating system faster, smoother, and more secure. To turn on automatic updates[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェア更新]>[自動更新]Select to turn on both download and install options. From now on, every time Apple releases a new update, the iPad will automatically download and install it overnight, as long as the device is charged and connected to Wi-Fi.

If you want more control over the iPad update time,[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアの更新]You can go to and follow the prompts to update manually.

Clear unused apps on a set schedule

It’s no exaggeration to say that we all downloaded the app, opened it once, perhaps twice, and never touched it again. Over time, the amount of space these apps occupy will compromise the capabilities of the best performing devices. Bloat isn’t just about apps. Photo libraries and music catalogs can also take up space. Or your Apple Arcade subscription may have expired and you have a folder of games that you can’t even play.

I recommend? Create a reminder on your calendar once a month to get rid of all the unwanted bloating. If a device like the iPad is slow and slow, it can leave the impression that it needs to be replaced, even though it actually requires some regular maintenance.

To view the apps that are using the most space on your tablet[設定]Open and[一般]>[iPadストレージ]Go to. You’ll see a list of installed apps and the space they’re using. You may have forgotten that you downloaded some podcasts with the podcast app. You can find storage hogs here and deal with them. Go through the list and remove unwanted apps and content. When you download the files, iPad OS saves them to your iCloud Drive account instead of your local storage. However, you can organize your downloads by opening the Files app and looking for the Downloads folder.

Manage your iPad storage with just a few taps.

Add keyboard and trackpad combo

If your iPad screen is cracked or you see signs of slow touch, switch to the keyboard and trackpad. As long as your iPad is running iPad OS 13.5 or later, you can click using the trackpad just like you would on a traditional computer.

Even if your iPad’s display is fine, adding accessories (especially a keyboard that radically changes the way your device is used) can make you feel like you have a new tablet. No need to replace. It will take some time to get used to the new trackpad gestures, but after that you will feel like you are using a full-fledged computer.

If you have a new iPad Pro, the Magic Keyboard is the best keyboard and trackpad combination available. Otherwise, check out the best keyboard case run list available.

The trackpad takes some getting used to, but it's easy to see.

GIF due to battery issues?Here are some things you can try

It’s not a secret-the longer you own and use a gadget with a built-in battery, the more problems you will have with battery life. There are various tips and tricks such as changing the brightness of the display, disabling unnecessary connections, limiting apps that are updated in the background, and so on. If they don’t work, here are some suggestions.

According to Apple, the iPad battery performs best when you avoid using it in extremely cold or hot environments. Specifically, temperatures above 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) can cause long-term damage to the battery. When used in an environment below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius), battery life will be significantly reduced, albeit temporarily. So instead of reading a book on your iPad in the park on a hot summer day, it might be best to enjoy the scenery or look for an old-fashioned paperback book.

If you plan to store your iPad for more than a few weeks, do not fully charge the battery before charging. Apple says the iPad’s battery needs to be charged to 50% and turned off. After that, it should be recharged up to 50% every 6 months.

Give it TLC

Keeping your iPad clean not only improves the usability of your iPad, it also allows the charging port to charge cleanly and efficiently, and keeps debris out for long-term iPad performance. It will definitely affect you. Make sure the button keeps working.

No special equipment is required to clean the tablet. Toothpicks help clean the ports, and disinfectant wipes and microfiber cloths help remove gunk and dirt from the screen and speaker grills. There is a complete guide to keeping your smartphone clean and all those tips apply to your iPad.

And when you’ve finished cleaning it, don’t be afraid to put a case on it. The case helps keep it clean and protects it from accidental drops. And if you’re ready to sell it, having a case on your iPad will help keep it pristine, and this time it should bring a higher final selling price.

Keep your skills clean.

Angela Lang / CNET

Always back up your iPad

As the iPad gets older, it’s more likely that one day it will randomly refuse to work. This is certainly one of the tips I give to everyone, including those who have new phones and tablets, but I feel it’s essential to have a current backup of my old device. increase.

The easiest way to keep a backup is to turn on iCloud backup. To do this, open the Settings app, tap your name at the top of the screen, tap hitiCloud> iCloud Backup, and switch it on. Your iPad will be backed up automatically every night as long as it’s connected to your Wi-Fi network and charged.

If you’re running out of iCloud storage, make it a habit to manually back up using the Finder on your Mac or iTunes on your PC.

When an iOS device is connected, the Finder looks like iTunes.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET

Once your iPad is working at its best, in minutes you’ll learn all the features of iPad you want to know and how to turn your iPad into a second monitor on your Mac.

