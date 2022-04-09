Google Search now integrates text and images with MultiSearch





Google is rolling out new search capabilities that combine text and images for a more sophisticated Internet troll experience.

Photo by charles de luvio

You may have read yesterday an article about DALL-E2, a system that can generate images using a few descriptive words. Multi-search isn’t very impressive, but it’s a bit similar as it extends the search options and further integrates what the words correspond to from a photographic point of view.

Some examples provided by Google include taking a screen capture of your favorite outfit and searching Google for it and color variations.

You can also pair items to each other, as in the dining set and coffee table example described by Google. It can even help you take care of your plants. Take a picture of the plant and find out how to care for it.

What empowers all this? The answer is not so surprising.

All this is made possible by the latest advances in artificial intelligence. This makes it easier to understand the world around you in a more natural and intuitive way. We were also looking for ways to enhance this functionality with MUM, the latest AI model in search, and improve the results of every question we can imagine.

Multisearch is currently in beta in the United States and can be accessed from the Google app, according to a company blog post that describes everything. This article also advises that it’s best for shopping so far (of course).

