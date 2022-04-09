Budget 2022: Ottawa Announces $ 2.6 Billion Carbon Recovery Tax Credit for Energy Sector





Ottawa is urging oil and gas companies to act swiftly to take advantage of major new tax credits for carbon recovery and storage.

In a federal budget released Thursday, the Free Government has invested in a project that employs technology to trap greenhouse gas emissions from industrial resources and store them deep underground to prevent them in five years. Announced that it will allocate $ 2.6 billion to tax deductions to prevent them from being released into the atmosphere.

Beginning in 2022, companies will be able to claim tax credits of up to 60% for direct air capture projects and 50% for all other eligible carbon capture projects. A 37.5% tax credit is available for investment in equipment for the transportation, storage and use of carbon.

The government plans to reduce the tax credit rate by 50% in 2031 and have companies build carbon recovery projects now.

Kent Fellow, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy, said it was clear that Ottawa wanted to move the needle.

“It’s potentially a lot of money, especially very quickly,” the fellow said of the tax credit. “They (government) want this to happen soon. They get up from the couch and are looking for a company to drive these proposals.”

Canadian oil and gas companies have reported record profits in recent months due to soaring commodity prices. However, while many companies are proposing investment in carbon recovery as a way to meet emission reduction targets, most projects are still in development.

The industry states that large-scale construction of carbon capture and storage in Canada is subject to government support. Energy producers have sought a carbon recovery tax credit to cover up to 75% of the cost of capital for investing in expensive technology.

Companies proposing carbon capture and storage projects include Enbridge Inc., Atco Ltd., and Capital Power. In addition, the Oil Sands Pathways Tonet Zero Initiative proposes a major carbon recovery and storage transportation line that captures CO2 from oil sands facilities and transports them to storage facilities near Cold Lake.

According to the Oil Sands Group, this project alone could achieve an annual emission reduction of approximately 10 million tonnes and could be operational by the end of the decade.

“With this announcement, the federal government recognizes the importance of developing new technologies to help Canada fight climate change and the importance of oil sands to our energy security,” PathwaystoNet tentatively said. Director Kendall Dilling said. Zero Alliance, released on Thursday.

“We are making this successful because of the amount of long-term capital investment needed to build a carbon recovery and storage infrastructure and the speed at which we need to move forward to reach our 2030 goals. All countries use a joint model with government cooperation-investing with the industry, “Dilling added.

Proponents say Canada cannot meet its climate goals without significantly expanding the use of carbon capture and storage technologies. The government’s recently announced emission reduction plan will increase total emissions from the oil and gas sector, including production, refining and transportation over pipelines, from 191 million tons in 2019 to 110 million by 2030. It is expected to decrease to tons.

“The International Energy Agency has determined that carbon capture and storage technology is one of the tools in the toolbox for the world to reach net zero,” said Mark Zacharias, a special adviser to the BC-based think tank Clean Energy Canada. Says. ..

Martha Hall Findley, Sanko’s Chief Climate Officer, said: “Canada struggled to reach its emission reduction targets … and this takes us from struggling to reach our targets to becoming a global leader in emission reductions. maybe.”

In late March, the Alberta Government selected six proposals from companies interested in developing Canada’s first carbon storage and isolation hub in the Edmonton region.

Also on Thursday’s budget, the federal government announced a new 30% tax credit for exploration projects related to key minerals such as lithium and cobalt used in the production of electric vehicles and batteries.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jwnenergy.com/article/2022/4/8/budget-2022-ottawa-unveils-26b-carbon-capture-tax-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos