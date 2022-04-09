Nissan’s first solid-state EV planned for 2028 – TechCrunch





Nissan announced a prototype production facility for all-solid-state batteries on Friday. This is an important step in the automaker’s bid to develop and provide EVs with next-generation battery technology by 2028.

The materials, design and manufacturing process developed during the production of prototypes at the Nissan Research Center will be used on the pilot production line at the Nissan Plant in Yokohama in 2024. Ultimately, Nissan will be a pickup truck and other vehicles as part of Nissan Ambition 2030, a long-term plan for EVs will account for half of global sales by the end of the decade.

Battery technology is seen by Nissan and many others as the key to unlocking cheaper, longer-distance EVs for the masses. An increasing list of automakers, start-ups and investors is now betting on all-solid-state batteries, a technology that uses solid electrolytes rather than the liquid or gel-based electrolytes found in lithium-ion batteries.

A key innovation to further democratize EVs is the battery, Kazuhiro Doi, director of the Nissan Research Center, said in a briefing.

Nissan said that by improving all-solid-state battery technology, EVs could be as affordable as gasoline-powered vehicles by the end of the decade. Specifically, Nissan says it can reduce all-solid-state batteries to $ 75 per kWh in 2028 and then to $ 65 per kWh, setting EVs at the same cost level as gasoline-powered vehicles.

All-solid-state batteries have twice the energy density of traditional lithium-ion batteries, and in theory, longer distances and faster charging while using cheaper materials than other EVs on today’s roads. Realize the time. In addition to higher energy densities, these batteries are considered to last longer and be safer than lithium-ion batteries. As a result, several automakers such as General Motors, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, and Ford have invested in all-solid-state battery startups as they compete to electrify their portfolio. Volkswagen-backed Quantum Scape will go on sale in 2024, with the goal of selling Toyota’s production model in 2025.

However, commercialization of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles has proven difficult. Currently, batteries are expensive to manufacture and difficult to scale.

The benefits are plentiful, but even Nissan admits that even batteries with solid electrolytes are not risk-free. The liquid electrolytes found in today’s lithium-ion batteries pose a fire risk. However, doubling the energy density to make a battery is also dangerous.

