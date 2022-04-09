Google Maps updates traffic lights and road information





It was a busy week for Google Maps.

On Tuesday (April 5th), the tech giant announced that it would update the map to detailed tariff rates, thanks to local tariff authorities.

On Thursday (April 7th), the company said it had made many updates to its business hours and road information capabilities.

Also, as Ars Technica reported on Friday (April 8th), the company is working to improve the map’s ability to display stop signs and signals on all routes while navigating. Google’s new navigation maps will be available on Android, Android Auto, iOS and CarPlay in some countries in the coming weeks.

According to the tech blog, this feature has been around in some areas since 2020, but it didn’t seem to work while navigating and wasn’t accessible to everyone.

In the case of business hours updates, Google will blog a machine learning model that automatically identifies if business hours may be wrong and instantly updates with predictions generated by artificial intelligence (AI). It states that it has been developed.

With this new AI-first approach, we plan to update the opening hours of more than 20 million businesses worldwide in the next six months, knowing exactly when your favorite stores, restaurants and cafes will open. I can.

Google also said it is considering ways to use images to update other information. Some of these steps will launch a third-party image pilot in the United States to allow drivers to see the latest speed limit information in the community.

The company said it believes that our system needs to update the speed limit information for certain highways. You can request a photo of a specific road, including speed limit signs, with the help of a third-party image partner who has already collected road images to improve delivery routes.

If the photo is available, Google said it could combine AI help from the operations team to identify signs in the image, collect new speed limit information, and update Google Maps accordingly.

