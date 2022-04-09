Optimistic carbon recovery companies for climate planning





As competition to mitigate climate change continues, Canada has announced its most ambitious emission reduction plan to date. To reach the 2030 target, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault states that the oil and gas industry needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 42%. The plan also includes new incentives for electric vehicles, investment in clean tech, and support to help oil and gas workers move to green energy.

Big question: Canada has failed to meet nine climate targets since 1990. What is the difference in this plan?

“For the first time, a sector showing how every part of Canada’s economy will play a role in meeting the 2030 climate change commitment to reduce carbon emissions below 2005 levels by 40-45%. We have made a solid plan for each, “says Linda Cody, Managing Director of the Penvina Institute, a think tank dedicated to energy and environmental issues. “Everyone has a clear direction on what the industry needs to do in the next decade as Canada transitions to a net-zero economy, regardless of sectors such as oil and gas, transportation and building infrastructure. increase.”

Technology Commitment: Another differentiator of this plan is the first formal commitment by the Government of Canada to develop a carbon capture and storage (CCUS) strategy. This includes new investment tax credits to encourage the development and adoption of carbon recovery technologies.

Robert Niven, CEO of CarbonCure Technologies, is pleased to include this. His Halifax-based company has introduced recycled carbon dioxide into a fresh concrete mixture and developed a technology to trap greenhouse gases in everything from the surface of highways to the walls of apartments.

Niven says he will monitor specific details as the plan unfolds.

“Decarbonization projects and policies need to drive market demand for low-carbon products and accelerate ecosystem development by including new and innovative technology companies.”

The technology industry has called for the government to play a greater role in promoting the procurement and adoption of Canadian-made clean technology. According to a 2020 report from the Innovation Economy Council, carbon recovery and other climate-related ventures are often referred to as the “valley of death,” the gap between pre-commercial product development and commercial sales. We need government support to get over it. ”

Next Steps: This is Canada’s first emission reduction plan issued under the Net Zero Emissions Accountability Act. Progress is confirmed in reports produced in 2023, 2025, and 2027. Additional goals and plans will be created between 2035 and 2050.

Billions of dollars in tube transportation projects get a financial green light: The same week, Ottawa announced a new climate program that looks at emissions across the sector, including transportation. Of transportation. TransPod has secured $ 688.2 million in funding for the construction of the TransPod Line in Alberta, which connects Edmonton, Canada and the city of Calgary. According to the company, test truck construction, high-speed testing and certification are scheduled between 2023 and 2027.

In August 2020, the company said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Alberta State Government to determine the feasibility of the project.

Simple fact: The transportation sector follows oil and gas as the second largest source of carbon emissions.

Environmental Benefits: TransPod system emissions are “zero”. According to co-founder and CEO Sebastien Gendron, “The train runs on an electrical system and the infrastructure will be equipped with 300km of solar panels to supplement the energy consumption of the entire system.”

In addition, according to the Alberta TransPod feasibility study, the expected annual passenger numbers between Edmonton and Calgary are 636,000 tons per year, or CO2 emissions equivalent to planting four times as large a forest as Calgary. Reduce.

How does it work? TransPod’s hyperloop design uses magnets to lift the vehicle as it moves through the low pressure tube. The vehicle is driven by a linear induction motor and air compressor and can travel at speeds of up to 1,000 km / h.

Industry Concerns: In 2020, the Aecom report commissioned by the Canadian Department of Transportation on the feasibility of Hyperloop states that Hyperloop is economically competitive due to numerous unknown factors and rising cost of capital. We conclude that it may be inadequate as an alternative. The cost of the user is more comparable to the airfare than the local land transportation service.

For Gendron, this system is “a solution for intercity travel beyond the public transport system, interconnected with each city’s transport network.” According to TransPod’s latest feasibility study, the estimated ticket cost for a ride from Edmonton to Calgary is more than three hours to drive, and the average plane ticket costs $ 162, compared to about $ 90 for 45 minutes. It has been shown that the affordability of travelers has improved.

In other news:

Toronto’s Medtech startup Cosm Medical has secured $ 4.7 million in an oversubscribed seed round to further develop and launch a digital gynecological platform and gynecological prosthesis. Year. Meta’s current home is in the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto, but new hires are led to a new, larger space in downtown. Legaltech startup Athennian has raised $ 41.5 million in a Series B funding round. The Calgary company says it will continue to use this money to expand its business. San Francisco-based startup Sentry is a provider of bug monitoring software for app developers and will open a new office in Toronto. With offices already in Seattle, Vienna and San Francisco, the Canadian office will be the company’s fourth location. When asked why Toronto is a good fit for a new office, Sentry’s Vice President of Engineering, Ben Vinegar, who runs the new office, said: Fits Toronto’s technical talent pool. Medtech startup Pocket Health has a deeper pocket after securing $ 20 million in a Series A round. The Toronto company says the money will be used to expand its talent base, build new US-Canada clinical partnerships, and continue to invest in product innovation. Peak Power, a Toronto-based clean tech company, has partnered with Oshawa Power, a utility in the city of Ontario. The two organizations will develop and test energy platforms that evaluate how battery storage, EVs, and solar power can improve the reliability of local grids. This project will take place at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa, Ontario.

Amanda Whalen writes about MaRS technology. Toronto Star’s parent company, Torstar, has partnered with MaRS to highlight the innovation of Canadian companies.

Disclaimer This content was created as part of a partnership and may not meet the standards of impartial or independent journalism.

