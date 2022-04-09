Liga match broadcast live on TikTok | News





Spanish broadcaster Gol will broadcast the LaLiga clash between Real Sociedad and Real Betis live on Friday, April 15th through a TikTok account.

It is displayed vertically, 9: 6, 4K. Gol claims to be the first league match to be aired this way and the first major European league to offer this type of game on TikTok. This is similar to the 9:16 Skysport broadcast of the German Supercup between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in August. It was delivered through the UK and Ireland Sky Sports app.

Mediapro is responsible for the production of the match, with 30 people working in the 4K OB unit and the Real Arena in San Sebastian, especially on TikTok Broadcasting. Commentary is provided by popular TikTok football content creators Nacho Hernez @ nachohernaez and CarlaGabin @ carlagabian.

The event will begin at 8:30 pm on TikTok prior to the 9 pm CET kickoff, with fans having the opportunity to interact with commentators and participate in the broadcast through live chat.

In addition, on TikTok, the game will be broadcast by Gol via DTT’s free television and various pay-per-view operators (Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, Telecable) hosted by Jordi Domnguez and described by Alberto. The pitch side of Edjogo and Endika Martnez.

Ignacio Arrola, Marketing Director of Mediapro, said: This initiative by TikTok and LaLiga enhances Mediapro’s commitment to creating content that fits into the new digital ecosystem, providing Spanish football fans with innovative experiences and new ways to participate and interact.

Alfredo Bermejo, Director of Digital Strategy at LaLiga, said: This is another step in LaLiga to attract new viewers and serve football to viewers around the world. This agreement with TikTok confirms the efforts of both LaLiga and Mediapro in recent seasons to continue to create and innovate value in match broadcasts.

Soraya Castellanos, Head of Content, Community and Association at TikTok Spain, commented: We are deeply grateful to Mediapro and LaLiga for choosing TikTok to launch this pioneering initiative in Spain. TikTok is a gathering place for football fans and is proud of how well-known sports brands are inspiring the community through innovation.

The deal is the result of a deal made by Mediapro, LaLiga and TikTok in collaboration with Burger King, El Corte Ingls, Vivo and HBO Max.

