Past, present, future of structured data by Google search





Lizzi Sassman and Martin Splitt invited a special Google guest to Google Search on an off-record podcast to discuss structured data. The guest’s name is Ryan Levering and has been working on structured data at Google for over 11 years.

Past structured data on Google

In short, Ryan Levering explained that when he first started working on a structured data project, he worked on that legacy data highlighter tool in the search console. But early on, Google seemed to be moving away from content highlighting and markup requests and wanted to use machine learning to keep track of everything. This was stated by Google’s Gary Illyes in 2017, but was withdrawn in 2018. A great deal of effort into machine learning to understand it.

Structured data that exists in Google

But over time, Ryan said, “it was much easier to ask people to provide the data than to pull it from a web page.” “It’s amazingly accurate,” he added. So they moved more resources to build structured data and support documentation for site owners to pass on using the data.

But machine learning is now thrown out of the window. Ryan says (1) sites that don’t use structured data and Google wants to continue to display abundant results, (2) still use a lot because of mistakes and misuse, so Google actually has pages. You can see what you are saying. Structured data. That’s why Ryan said using structured data and machine learning to understand everything is a “multi-faceted approach.”

This is the way Google is using everything now, but what about the future?

The future of structured data on Google

Ryan said the “medium-term future” is planned to use structured data that “helps you really understand the page, not just the visual processing.” Google mentioned this earlier, its structured data can help Google understand the page, but it’s not a ranking factor. I think Google will work on it more. In addition, “the medium-term future,” Ryan said, Google wants to understand “how to use structured data more universally with many features, rather than being scattered around.”

In the long run, Google described how structured data can be used in a way that Google “generally interprets it into internal graphs.” “We want to move more and more data to where we’re coordinating through structured data-specific channels, rather than telling all the information on the web page itself,” Ryan said. increase. He basically comes up with “a cleaner way to transfer data between data providers and Google.” Google said how to do this, he could probably work with a large CMS platform and integrate it directly into the platform.

The podcast embedding is as follows:

Some of the transcripts are:

Ryan Levering: So when I started Google, we were working on extracting from web pages. So I like to do it via ML. So we came in and the first thing I worked on was an external data highlighter product. We were looking at a web page and pulling structured data from unstructured text. The whole team was very interested in that real ML aspect. So how do you extract data that is often referred to as “wrapper guidance” in academia? Therefore,-use creates a wrapper that can pull data from a template. Therefore, reverse engineer the database. However, after several years of work, another project to extract structured data was done in parallel, which became the core of what we are currently using.

And after talking to people for a long time, I’m convinced that it’s much easier to ask people to provide data than to pull data from a web page. Surprisingly accurate. There are other problems that can arise, but it’s generally easy. And that’s a lot less work for us and much better for the provider. So I came from ML and initially saw structured data as an enemy. And I took over as a good mechanism.

So machine learning looks like multiple prongs in our approach to how to get things. Machine learning wants to use it when there is no unprovided information. But I think it’s always easier to just view the data. So I’ll give it a try. I think this is like a multi-layered approach that uses machine learning when there is no particular data. However, the provider always has the option to provide the data. This usually improves accuracy and usually gives better benefits to the actual provider. So I always see them working side by side in the ideal world.

Over time, most of the features will move to an approach that captures it. Maybe we’ll start with one approach that uses ML. And finally, add markup to give people control. Or vice versa. And we get started-bootstrap using markup in the ecosystem approach where people are providing us with data. Then add ML long run to enhance feature coverage. So I consider them very compatible. But it’s always good to empower and manage the people who provide the data. Therefore, structured data is generally part of the overall strategy, and I think it’s very important to have some control over what people actually display.

The main challenge is finding a way to ensure that your structured data is accurate. And sometimes this is due to actual abuse. It can also be caused by a synchronization issue. Sometimes people generate structured data for their website, which is out of sync with the real thing that is visually shown. You can see a lot of both. Therefore, other mechanisms are needed to understand the balancing act in which they are performed. So I think the cost of structured data is an additional check.

Lizzi Sassman: Well, when it comes to the work done so far, what about the work on structured data over the next few years? If you have a glimpse of the future, what’s next for structured data?

Ryan Levering: In the medium term, we will continue to embody … structured data usage in terms of adding functionality and exploring ways to use it in cool things that aren’t just things. It means going. It’s a visual process, but I think it actually helps to deepen your understanding of the page. And come up with ways to use structured data more universally with many features, rather than being scattered around. I think that’s what we’re looking at in the medium term.

In the long run, I think it will play a very interesting role in interacting with the way it is commonly interpreted as an internal graph. Therefore, I would like you to see more machine learning and understand it. Instead of telling all the information on the web page itself, we want to move to where we are coordinating more and more data through structured data-specific channels. So I think this is a much cleaner approach, especially for some structured data ingestion paths. Therefore, you can figure out how to avoid the actual visual representation and how to link the structured data to the web page, but you don’t necessarily have to embed it in the web page. So I think there is a cleaner way to transfer data between your data provider and Google.

I think it will be easier for plugins and CMS to create that information. It feels like many ecosystems are moving towards using content creation tools rather than implementing structured data themselves. In order to make the data fresher and easier, I think it is becoming more and more important to have a mechanism to capture the data in a programmatic way in direct cooperation with these content creation tools.

Forum discussion on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seroundtable.com/past-present-and-future-of-structured-data-with-google-search-33214.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos