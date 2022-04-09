Holland Marsh farmers and producers share $ 452,000 in funding to “make them more competitive”





“… During the pandemic, we realized that we needed to do everything we could to invest in the agrifood business, along with the challenges that resulted from supply chain problems,” York said. -Simcoe MPP says.

York-Simcoe MPP and Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney stayed in Bradford today and announced the approval of a new project for five local producers.

The investment was approved under the Agri-Tech Innovation Program.

The five producers selected for the program are Bradford Greenhouse, Gwillimdale Farm, Hillside Gardens, L & D Ferragina, and Topbox Producers.

The Agri-Tech Innovation Program aims to improve workplace conditions and investigate labor shortages in the agricultural industry.

These five producers will split $ 452,093 to strengthen the food supply chain, create safer workplaces, increase business resilience, and support growth and future success.

“Our farmers have faced many challenges over the past few years. We are very excited about this announcement as this funding will help farmers to be more competitive and innovative and to increase the workforce needed. “,” The Holland Marsh Growers Association.

“It’s a well-known fact that York-Simcoe is built on the success of farmers and produce workers,” said Mulroney. “They make sure that every time we eat, we enjoy delicious local food right away. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Doug Ford and Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson, we The government is doing whatever it takes to support the agricultural food business here in York Simcoe and throughout Ontario. “

This investment will also help farmers to improve the productivity of their agricultural food processing business and support and adopt new technologies that support the long-term sustainability and growth of the sector.

“Both Hillside Gardens and Gwillimdale Farms will use this money to help build and improve automated sorting systems so that we can achieve even more in a single day,” said Mulroney.

Inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain over the last two years, Mulroney has insisted on the importance of the state to support local producers through such investments.

“It’s essential,” she said. “Making goods to market and securing food has always been a priority, but during the pandemic, the challenges that have arisen as a result of supply chain problems are that we need to do everything we can to invest. In our agrifood business. Here in Holland Marsh, there are so many companies that have to adapt to these challenges. “

Rob Keffer, Mayor of West Gwillinbury, Bradford, talked about the importance of funding.

“Our town is rooted in agriculture,” he said. “Agriculture has been an important economic activity for the town of Bradford West Gwillinbury since the 1820s, and we are very proud to be here today to celebrate local businesses. It is each receipt. We provide people with what they need to innovate and invest in new agricultural technologies and approaches. “

Last month, the state announced a $ 22 million investment through an agricultural technology program to fund 170 projects in Ontario.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newmarkettoday.ca/local-news/holland-marsh-farmers-growers-share-452k-funding-boost-to-become-more-competitive-5247549 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos