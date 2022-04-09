Google Meet can now fix the most embarrassing meeting failures





Google has unveiled Meet’s tweaks and upgrade options that may help users improve their video conference experience.

To simplify hosting operations, the company has announced a centralized location for controls that hosts use to manage calls, rather than splitting various tools across windows.

In addition to this, Google Meet has also received a slightly sad tool aimed at helping you leave the meeting if you are the only one in attendance.

Google Meet empty call

The new “Leave an empty call reminder” prompts the user to end the meeting if only one person is in the call. This means ending a nasty wandering if a colleague forgets to join.

The “Are you still there?” Prompt asks. “You have been waiting for a long time. Do you want to keep waiting to join?”

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

“Now, if you’re the only one to join the meeting for 5 minutes, you’ll be prompted to stay or unsubscribe from the meeting,” said the official Google Workspace update blog for this feature (opens in a new tab). Did. “If you don’t get a response after two minutes, you’ll automatically leave the meeting.”

Google also says that it wants this feature to help prevent situations where your audio or video is unintentionally shared, so who in case you accidentally make a call? You should not be able to eavesdrop on you.

This feature is available on Google Meet on desktops and iOS devices, not only for all Google Workspace customers, but also for traditional G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with a personal Google account. There will also be an Android release “soon”.

Host management menu updates are now available to all Google Workspace users and are located in the bottom bar of Google Meet calls.[ホストコントロール]It is now displayed below the button.

The update is for the desktop version of Google Meet only, and the company says host and co-host controls are now distributed across multiple locations.

“We hope this change will reduce the need to switch between different menus and make it easier to manage meeting settings,” the company said.

