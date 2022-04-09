Google offers replacement parts for Pixel Phone through iFixit





The repair website iFixit will provide official replacement parts for Pixel smartphones through a partnership with Google.

We already sell third party spare parts for Pixel devices. But now, Google seems to publicly postpone this effort because of the need to create environmentally sustainable products.

“We want you to have a great experience with your Pixel smartphone, including easy access to high-quality, secure device repairs, even if your smartphone is damaged,” Google said in a partnership announcement. ..

Genuine spare parts include batteries, displays, camera modules, and more, from the Pixel 2 to the current Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and future Pixel models.

Expect official replacement parts to arrive at iFixit.com later this year. However, these parts are only available to customers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and EU countries where Pixel smartphones were launched.

The two companies plan to sell spare parts as separate components and as a bundle that includes the iFixit toolkit for manual repairs. “Each kit comes with iOpener, an opening tool designed to heat the glued case components directly and evenly,” iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens wrote in a blog post. I am. “The kit also includes a replacement pre-cut adhesive to secure and re-waterproof the Pixel.”

In addition, iFixit will continue to publish step-by-step guides on how to repair your Pixel smartphone, making it easier for owners to repair themselves.

Recommendations from the editor

The news comes after both Samsung and Valve have announced a similar partnership to supply replacement parts for Galaxy devices and Steam Deck consoles. So this may be another sign that the tech industry is ultimately driving the repair rights move. Apple is also preparing to set up a self-service repair shop to sell individual spare parts later this year.

For customers who want to hire a specialist to repair their Pixel devices, Google has partnered with independent repair services such as UBreakFix to offer phone repairs in 750 locations in the United States and Canada. I am saying.

Like what you are reading?

Sign up for the Fully Mobilized Newsletter to deliver top mobile technology articles directly to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/news/google-to-offer-pixel-phone-replacement-parts-through-ifixit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos