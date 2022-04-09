Stem: Number of Female Leaders in Stem Growth: Experts | Bangalore News





Bangalore: As a welcome change, experts say, women’s leadership is becoming more and more influential in the field of STEM (science, technology, engineering, math). In a panel discussion “Women in STEM: Growth, Opportunities and Challenges” held by the University of Melbourne on Thursday in the city, experts took the role of leadership despite challenges such as unwelcome attitudes and lack of women’s work in the arena. The number of women who are responsible for is increasing in STEM. Mallika Bajaj, a young graduate of the University of Melbourne, founder of the technology platform Little Yellow Beetle, said there are now women in the boardroom and leadership roles due to the efforts of previous generation women at STEM. The numbers may not be what we want, but women of my generation experience better opportunities as women of the previous generation worked hard to move it forward for us. doing. She said the women after us could do better. Professor Moira OBryan, Dean of the Faculty of Science at the University of Melbourne, said the number of women demonstrating academic leadership is certainly increasing, but it varies by region and discipline. She said cultural changes can improve trends. It should be perfectly normal for women to attend STEM, have children, take breaks and return to work. It should be normal for STEM men to take breaks to take care of their children as well. It is important for a young woman to see her role model. If you see it, you make it, she said. Professor Rohini Godbole of the Center for High Energy Physics at the Institute of Science of India explained that since 2003, India has been running a program for women to return to work after a break. Unfortunately, it doesn’t exceed that. The agency must create an atmosphere that welcomes women to return to work, she said. Professor Godball referred to a study conducted with the National Institute of Advanced Studies and said that a trained female scientist had left the stream for a variety of reasons. Family responsibility was one reason. Others couldn’t find a job that suits their skills, and laboratories and scientists lacked a welcoming attitude, she said, and the need for time was He added that it was a change in thinking. A positive step was taken by the 2020 Science and Technology Innovation Policy, where the government discussed the issues of fairness and inclusion in science and recognized that fairness is good not only for women but also for science. She said that there are now policy recommendations that, if implemented properly, hold the key to the above issues.

