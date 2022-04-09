Top story: WWDC announcement, iOS 15.5 beta, iPhone 14 Pro rumors, etc.





It took until April to get the official word, but finally there are some details about Apple’s 2022 edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC will once again be a free online event for all developers. If you’re lucky, you can expect a lot of software announcements and perhaps some hardware announcements.

Other news this week included the start of a new cycle of operating system beta such as iOS 15.5, macOS Monterey 12.4, and some fresh rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro Max and AirPods Pro 2. Read below for more information on these. Story etc.!

Apple Announces Digital WWDC 2022: June 6-10

Apple announced this week that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held from June 6th to June 10th. The event will be held online for the third consecutive year, but a limited number of developers can sign up for it. Keynote speech at Apple Park and face-to-face viewing party for Union video.

As always, expect Apple to announce the latest software platforms such as iOS 16 for iPhone, iPadOS 16 for iPad, macOS 13 for Mac, watchOS 9 for Apple Watch, and tvOS 16 for Apple TV. Hardware announcements may also be made at WWDC, and there are rumors that a new Mac Pro with Apple silicon may be previewed this year. Apple releases first iOS 15.5 beta: this is all new

Apple has finally seeded the first beta versions of iOS 15.5 and iPad OS 15.5 to developers and public beta testers this week. As always, some new features and changes have been discovered.

The first iOS 15.5 beta brings together all the new features, including tweaking Apple Pay Cash and adding a reference for the Apple Classical app.

Apple has also seeded the first beta versions of macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6, and tvOS 15.5.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumored to have a 20% thinner display bezel.

It’s only about five months before Apple announces the iPhone 14 lineup, but rumors about the device are starting to spread.

According to the latest rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 20% thinner bezel around the display if the leaked CAD drawing proves to be accurate. The iPhone 14 Pro model is also rumored to have a 48-megapixel main camera lens with a wider sensor. Five years ago, Apple’s featureless apology set the stage for the Mac Renaissance.

Five years ago, the Mac lineup was in bad shape. It’s been over three years since Apple redesigned the Mac Pro with a sophisticated, but constrained “trash can” enclosure, and years without updates to the iMac, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.

Later, Apple’s featureless apology was brought to professional Mac users, which has been the setting for the Mac Renaissance over the past few years. AirPods Pro 2 will be available in late 2022

Approximately two and a half years after Apple announced the AirPods Pro, if the latest rumors are believed, it’s possible that something new is just around the corner.

According to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to release a second-generation AirPods Pro in late 2022. Rumor has it that the new AirPods Pro may have a more compact design, a motion sensor for fitness tracking, and many other new features. Affordable Phone Comparison: Apple’s iPhone SE and Samsung’s Galaxy A535G

In March, Apple announced the updated 2022 iPhone SE, an affordable iPhone with 5G. Samsung also recently announced its own budget 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A53 5G, so in one of the latest videos, we compared the two to see how they are measured.

In short, the A53 5G offers a better feature set, but it’s not comparable to the iPhone SE in terms of lifespan and build quality. MacRumors Newsletter

