Google’s Gmail favors left-wing candidates and sends far more email from conservatives to spam: Survey

According to a new study, Google’s Gmail favors liberal candidates, with the majority of emails from left-wing politicians reaching users’ inboxes, two-thirds of messages from conservative candidates. These are marked as spam.

North Carolina State University School of Computer Science last week sought to determine if the Anti-Spam Filtering Algorithm (SFA) was biased towards a particular political party or ideology. Has been released. .. Extensive research was conducted on Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo for the five months from July 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020. They created 102 email accounts and subscribed to two presidents, 78 Senates, and 156 home candidates.

“To accurately estimate political prejudice and mitigate the potential impact of demographics (ethnicity, age, gender), create multiple email accounts with different combinations of demographic factors, two The experiment was designed. The first experiment investigates the general tendency of SFA prejudice. The entire email service for president, Senate, and House candidates. The second experiment reads email, as spam. Investigate the impact of various email exchanges on SFA bias, such as marking and vice versa. All subscriptions, and regular backups, keep all email accounts active, 3 We tracked the correct number of spam emails received during the data collection of each of the two services, “they write.

“The survey made some important observations. For example, the overall trend is that Gmail is leaning to the left, Outlook and Yahoo are leaning to the right. Yahoo is about half of all political email. Keeped in your inbox (up to 55.2% spam) Outlook excluded the majority of emails from all political candidates (more than 71.8%) and marked them as spam. ” The methodology section continued. “However, Gmail kept most of the left-wing candidate emails in the inbox (<10.12% marked as spam) and sent most of the right-wing candidate emails to the spam folder (up to 77.2% as spam). Marked). "

According to the survey, “As the election day approaches, the percentage of emails marked as spam by right-wing candidates by Gmail is steadily increasing, and the percentage of emails marked as spam by left-wing candidates is almost the same. It was further observed that it remained the same. ”Until the election day.

This study, conducted by Hassan Iqbal, Usman Mahmood Khan, Hassan Ali Khan, and Muhammad Shahzad, determines whether email services show a holistic political bias and, with user interaction, different political affairs. It is intended to treat similar emails from senders with affiliations in the same way. Using an email account, such as reading an email, affects the political bias of the SFA and whether the SFA presents different political biases to recipients belonging to different demographics. ..

Research has shown that spam is primarily defined as “junk email sent by an entity that the recipient does not yet recognize or is not interested in knowing,” but Google calls it “content that users do not want.” Is defined.

Google has rejected the group’s findings.

“Political parties have revealed this proposal, which has nothing to do with Gmail’s email classification and has been regularly emerging from the entire political spectrum for many years. Gmail’s email classification is tailored to the tastes and behaviors of Gmail users. Gmail users can move messages to spam and other categories. Gmail automatically adjusts the classification of specific emails according to these user actions, “said a Google spokesperson. Told Fox News Digital.

“This is because in previous research, spam emails do not have to meet any of the explicitly defined conditions, as long as there is reason to believe that they may not be desired by the recipient. It is very different from the proposed criteria, “the author wrote.

Researchers have studied SFA in the past, including metadata about the content of emails, the actual content of emails, recipient reactions, sender and recipient demographics.

“The spam filtering algorithms (SFAs) of today’s widely used email services such as Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo do not provide transparency in their internal behavior. Given the lack of this transparency. The key issue in investigating these is that SFA has a bias towards certain political parties. ” “This question is motivated by increased evidence suggesting that online algorithm bias can affect undetermined voters. For example, Epstein et al. Has no search ranking bias. 20% of those voters are unaware of the voter preference of the decision. ”

A team from the North Carolina School of Computer Science feels that “bias can have a non-negligible impact on election outcomes,” even if email services aren’t intentionally interfering.

“Gmail marks a much higher percentage (67.6%) of emails from the right (67.6%) as spam compared to emails from the left (8.2%),” the researchers write.

“There is no reason to believe that there was a deliberate attempt to create these biases affecting voters from these email services, but SFA compares more email from one party to another. The fact remains that they have learned to mark it as spam. These prominent email services are being actively used by a significant number of voters, and many of today’s voters are listed online. Such biases can have a non-negligible impact on election outcomes, as they rely on information (or not displayed), “the researchers wrote.

Google’s very popular email service has been found to overwhelmingly favor content from liberal candidates.

“Furthermore, we’ve observed that Gmail marks a much higher percentage (67.6%) of emails from the right as spam compared to emails from the left (8.2%),” the researchers said. Is writing. “Gmail marked 59.3% more email from the right candidate as spam compared to the candidate on the left.”

The group also said, “In Gmail and Yahoo, the number of emails from left and right has a significant impact on the percentage of emails marked as spam, but in Outlook it does. I can’t see it. “

Researchers were unable to find the “consistent actions that SFA can recommend to users to reduce prejudice in how political emails are processed” sent.

“The fairness of spam filtering algorithms is an important issue that requires special attention from email service providers, especially as email has had and will continue to have a significant impact on our lives today. We make a conclusion with that in mind, “the researchers write. “Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop technologies that reduce SFA bias while preventing users from receiving unwanted email.”

A Google spokesperson also provided Fox News Digital with a “range of free tools and resources” to support campaigns across the political spectrum, with “recipient spam marking” being the difference between spam filters. Said that it was the main reason for.

