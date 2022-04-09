Government action on innovation is good news for startups – TechCrunch





Dana Linnet is President and CEO of Summit Group DC, an independent strategic advisory consultant to Washington, DC, specializing in defense, space and emerging technologies. She has previously held positions as a US Government official and contract officer, defense executive, and VP / GM of Silicon Valley tech startups. The views expressed in this article are the views of the author only and do not reflect the views of the US Government or employers, businesses, clients or investors.

TheTechCrunch Global Affairs Project explores the increasingly intertwined relationships between the technology sector and global politics.

Much is written in this space about the defense sector’s efforts to harness Silicon Valley innovation, and steep hill tech companies eventually win DOD contracts and cross the Valley of Death. I have to climb for. The good news is that the US government is taking action after hearing Silicon Valley’s plea to reduce bureaucracy and promote new ways to do business.

Important 4C

Over the past year, bipartisan partnerships have emerged between the executive branch and the legislature around a series of actions aimed at bridging the gap and removing barriers to success. This is best considered as an important 4C. “: Culture, Contracts, Parliamentary Budget Cycles, Champions.

Let’s start with the champion. Americans are fortunate to have two of Silicon Valley’s greatest champions, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of Research and Engineering (R & E) and (CTO) Heidi Shu. Together with other Pentagon champions, they took concrete steps from the top down to fully understand the challenges and prepare the DOD system for innovation.

For example, Hicks and her previous software tsar set out in 2021 a DOD software modernization strategy aimed at better organizing the Pentagon’s internal processes for adopting new software technologies across the enterprise. Led a great deal of effort. This strategy effectively creates a formal policy “demand signal” for scaling up Silicon Valley technology across the Pentagon.

Hicks also maps the Pentagon’s innovation efforts to the CTO, her management group, and the Innovation Steering Group, considers coordination and acquisition practices, and honestly incorporates the views of small industry technicians. , Empowering you to move forward. DOD has also established a new program to recruit and grow technicians, thereby attracting and maintaining a larger pool of defense technology champions. This reaches another important 4C. It’s about building a technology-driven culture within the Department of Defense that is tech-savvy.

Under Shyu, an experienced senior procurement and acquisition executive with a degree in math and engineering, the Pentagon has embarked on a number of efforts to help it “go faster.” As Head of Research and Engineering, Shyu assists in coordinating efforts with hundreds of innovation offices across the Pentagon. She is taking concrete steps to strengthen her position as a small innovator and reduce the barriers to working with DOD.

Among them is the Technology Vision released in February. It prioritizes key Pentagons focus areas such as Trusted AI, Space, Advanced Computing and Software. Under Secretary Shu also sought the authority to support small innovators by expanding the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant process, maturing programs and increasing their potential for recording programs. This is one of many ongoing efforts aimed at alleviating the systematic Contract C barrier to promising programs.

In the previous Parliamentary C budget, the Biden administration proposed that the 2023 budget be 9.5% higher than the Ministry of Defense’s research, development, technology and engineering sector’s 2010 funding level. If adopted by Parliament, it will represent an important effort to promote modernization and technology adoption under the measures passed by Parliament in the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the FY22 budget.

The 2010 law plans to specially approve and fund DODs to reduce barriers to technology adoption and to provide additional funding for software and SBIR programs. For example, FY22 NDAA Section 833 directed DOD to develop a pilot program to implement a unique acquisition mechanism for emerging technologies. Section 834, on the other hand, was expected to raise funding levels in 2011, requiring the procurement of advanced technology and accelerated fielding aimed at addressing speed and reducing the pain of Contract C. rice field.

Parliamentary members and staff continue to hear from Silicon Valley start-ups about planned funding shortages at the end of the SBIR funding cycle, but Congressional challenges are the success of rapid innovation and such taxpayers. He says he balances funding oversight with accountability. They don’t write blank checks. This is why it is important for Under Secretary Shyus to ask Congress to extend the SBIR cycle.

Unintended consequences

Parliament and the Pentagon continue to work on 4C challenges, so creating new challenges should be avoided. For example, when broader spending and authority on software and new technologies are passed, Congress creates new reporting requirements to explain how funds are used, and in some cases discourages innovation. It was decided. As one DOD program executive said, it is now necessary to provide quarterly quantitative and qualitative reports on progress to include comparisons of similar programs.Thank you, but I stick [traditional programs] Focus on product delivery, not reports. The burden of new reporting can overturn that intent and generate cultural antibodies to doing new things among respected but overworked program executives. We need to balance surveillance with the freedom of all. Please take a look at this space.

There is a gap left

In a recent report from consultancy Miter, why simply investing money and increasing freedom in the SBIR grant process is an incomplete solution to the problem of rapid technology adoption. Is outlined. In a nutshell, all defense acquisitions are based on a formal requirements process, a long Pentagon process that clarifies what the military needs and why, and related acquisition and budget processes, and the amount available for purchase. Determine, how and when. If a particular new technology is not included in its requirements and budget process, it will be difficult for the Pentagon to fund and adopt.

In the current process, program executives and contractors often compete with innovation teams and end users for dynamic, advanced technologies that make it easier to maintain the status quo. To achieve technology adoption, these formal processes require overhaul to keep progress in the right direction. Developing or testing a new technology, seeing it as a difficult requirement, putting it into a formal purchasing cycle and extending it to the world’s largest and most complex combat power and its entire network.

Operational permits (ATOs) present significant hurdles for both startups and end users. If your company’s software or hardware is considered secure on one Army network, why not on another network? Companies often have to go through a separate approval process for each office, branch, or Pentagon agency. This can streamline technology adoption itself without making it a security vulnerability, such as more effective use of cloud resources. Obviously a lot of work is needed to address the ATO’s challenges as the Pentagon leadership extends new technologies at the speeds and levels desired.

The US Government is clearly aware of the serious national security and financial demands for the rapid adoption of Silicon Valley’s most innovative and applicable commercial / dual-use solutions. But as the maxim progresses, Rome will not be built in a day and will require ongoing efforts to fill the gap and mitigate unintended consequences. Start-ups need to be actively involved with the Pentagon and Congress, giving concrete examples of “problems” and providing constructive ideas while adapting to a business, compliance and contract culture that is very different from the Valley. Working together for success, the Pentagon and Silicon Valley will be able to do truly anything, including protecting the free world from the threat of the worst beings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/04/09/government-action-on-tech-innovation-is-good-news-for-startups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos