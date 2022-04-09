YouTube, Ali-A launches uTure, a contest show for game creators





YouTube will award $ 100,000 to Grand Prix winners of the new Global Talent Show to find the next breakout game creator hosted by YouTube game creator Ali-A in the United Kingdom.

The YouTube uTure contest begins on Saturday with entry recruitment, the show debuts in June, and ambitious digital stars compete in weekly challenges to win the highest award. This project shows that YouTube wants to help produce a show for a particular special event, even after closing the original content group.

The uTure Contest is the brainchild of Ali-A (Alastair Aiken), which has more than 25 million subscribers across YouTube channels and specializes in gameplay videos for “Fortnite” and other titles. The jury of the contest will include Ali-A in addition to YouTuber Lachlan of Australia and Lil Simsie of the United States.

“YouTube has tens of thousands of great game creators that haven’t been discovered yet,” Ali-A said in a YouTube statement. “We hope uTure will give all these creative individuals a moment to shine and learn from game veterans in front of millions of powerful YouTube viewers around the world.”

The entry for uTure (the rhyme of the “future”) begins on Saturday at 1:00 pm ET. These should be submitted in English as YouTube Short, a TikTok-style vertical video format for platforms up to 60 seconds. Applicants must upload the video to YouTube Shorts using the hashtag #uTureShow and then send it to uture.show to get a chance to be featured on the show. Submission will end on May 8th.

In June, the top 10 applicants selected from the entries will be hosted on YouTube’s new dedicated uTure channel and will face weekly content creation challenges for nine weeks. Episodes are broadcast twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday), each introducing new challenges. Judges will score each competitor and provide feedback.

Viewers can vote for their favorite participants on the uture.show website. However, the decision of who will move on to the next round and who will ultimately win everything is ultimately at the discretion of Ali-A and other judges.

Lesterchen, Global Head of Game Creators on YouTube, said: “Many of our most illustrious stars are finding ways to use games as a means of storytelling and creative expression.”

(Photo above: Ali-A)

