Launched Google’s self-healing program for Pixel smartphones





Google has launched a self-repair program that allows Pixel owners to repair their smartphones themselves. Google said it is working with iFixit, an online repair community, for a legitimate pixel parts program. We provide step-by-step telephone repair guides and genuine Pixel smartphone spare parts. Parts will be available for purchase later this year in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and EU countries from Pixel 2 to Pixel 6 Pro and at ifixit.com for future Pixel models.

According to a Google blog post, the full range of spare parts for repairing common Pixel smartphones, such as batteries, replacement displays, and cameras, are available individually or in the iFixit fix kit. These kits include tools such as screwdriver bits and spudgers. Google already offers repairs by certified technical professionals in countries where Pixel smartphones are available.

Meanwhile, according to iFixit, the complete set of tools in the Pixel repair kit includes iOpener, replacement pre-cut glue, iFixit opening pick (set of 6), iFixit opening tool, suction handle, angled tweezers, and SIM integrated precision. Includes bit driver. Eject tool, and 4mm precision bit suitable for specific Pixel Phones. In addition, the step-by-step Google Pixel smartphone repair guide is published on all Pixels via Pixel 5, and it is said that we are currently creating a guide for Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro.

Google has already partnered with companies such as Acer and Lenovo for Chromebook repair programs to help schools find information about repairable Chromebooks and develop in-house repair programs. Technology giants have also introduced Chrome OS Flex, allowing educational institutions and enterprise users to reuse older Mac or Windows machines to run Chrome OS versions along with Chromebooks.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Sourabh Kulesh is the chief sub-editor for Gadgets 360. He has worked for daily newspapers, news agencies and magazines nationwide and is currently writing technology news online. He has knowledge of a wide range of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise, and consumer technology. Write to [email protected] or contact Twitter via his handle @KuleshSourabh.More Doctor Strange Lives across IMAX, 4DX India with the Multiverse of Madness Tickets

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets360.com/mobiles/news/google-genuine-pixel-parts-program-ifixit-smartphone-self-repair-2873271 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos