Designer-created solar desalination skylights produce drinking water





Fresh and clean drinking water is essential. Many communities around the world are already suffering from a lack of clean drinking water. Resource shortages are also a major pressing issue for climate change. To counter this, New Zealand architect Henry Grogau designed a solar desalination skylight, a beautiful and functional luminaire that turns seawater into clean drinking water.

Working at 3XN’s Innovation Unit in Copenhagen, Denmark, Glogau has worked with Chilean NGO TECHO to create a skylight dedicated to the Chilean Mejillones coastal community known as “Nueva Esperanza”. The lamp mounted on the ceiling is illuminated by LED bulbs. Light bulbs are powered by solar panels that charge during the day and salt batteries created by evaporating seawater. Seawater is pumped into light through a small tube. Water drips through an elegant channel where evaporation separates the salt. The lamp produces 440 ml of clean water a day.

Skylight won the “Responsive Design” category of the DesignEducate Awards. Opinions from the Nueva Esperanza community were solicited during development. Designers and the community have brainstormed how to create a similar system using the available PET bottles, cans, knives and tapes. Close to the sea and ample sunlight, the community is well-positioned to harness these sustainable resources. Design is an important way to meet the challenges of today’s and tomorrow’s resources.

Check out his studio website to see more of Grogau’s work.

Architect Henry Grogau created a solar desalination skylight that illuminates a room while turning seawater into fresh drinking water.

Elegant design is an innovative way to meet the challenges of today’s and tomorrow’s resources.

h / t: [Designboom]

Henry Glogau Studio: Website | Instagram

Related article:

Art History: The ancient practice of textile art and how it continues to reinvent itself

Sister Duo weaves a textured wall hanging inspired by the Australian landscape

Crochet method: Learn the basics of this prestigious handicraft

The artist fills the forest with life-sized sculptures made from willow woven sticks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mymodernmet.com/henry-glogau-solar-desalination-skylight/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos