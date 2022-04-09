Jacket Screech Past Eagles in Extra, 3-1 – Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Softball (26-11, 7-9 ACC) at Brighton Georgia Institute of Technology, Massachusetts won 3-1 in 11 innings at Harrington Athletics Village on Friday afternoon and Boston University (15-18) in a pitcher duel. , 2-11 ACC) lasted longer. ..

Junior Harler’s Blake Neleman was dominant throughout her time in the circle, allowing nine innings when making ten punchouts, allowing one run on four hits. .. Junior right-handed Chandler Dennis closed the additional innings with a goalless score in the last two innings and three strikeouts to win.

Junior catcher Emma Kauf was the most stable yellow jacket on the dish when he scored a 3-6 run, but before sophomore shortstop Jinsileo’s sophomore designated player Sarabeth Arens two RBI singles froze. The game that picked up the first RBI of Techs.

After three scoreless innings, the yellow jacket was the first to board at the top for the fourth time. In the single-off of first baseman and second baseman Grace Connelly, the base was loaded with first baseman and Tex’s first baseman, so second baseman shortstop Jin Sileo skipped infield hits and won first baseman Tricia Awald.

Boston University evened the tally in the bottom of the fifth inning 1-1 with a sacrifice fly that proved to be the last run before the additional innings.

Both pitchers remained in control within the circle, and both sides topped the table in the 11th inning. A Kauf single sandwiched between a pair of walks loaded Tech’s base, allowing Allen to send a chopper to the center of the pair’s drive. Dennis then took over the business in the lower half and started the series with the Yellowjackets winning the Eagles 3-1.

Game notes

Georgia Tech has won two innings this season, previously surpassing Syracuse 2-1 in nine innings. Jacket has completed his fifth extra inning game. This is the second longest of the season after the 12 innings marathon with Florida. White and Gold have won three series openers in this season’s ACC play. The Yellow Jacket won three of the last four contests over Eagles. Nelemans’ 10 strikeouts marked the third highest tally of the season. This season.

next

The Yellow Jacket and Eagles will continue the series in Game 2 at 1:00 pm on Saturday at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Massachusetts. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Multimedia

