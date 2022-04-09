US needs to protect technical leadership: Qualcomm





This week, Qualcomm held an event in Washington, DC, expressing concerns about the creation, management and protection of intellectual property. In particular, he opposed the rise of China as a technological powerhouse that could replace US leadership.

The opening keynote by Susan C. Schwab, a trade dispute negotiation expert at the University of Maryland’s Faculty of Public Policy, talked about the pesky future of trade as a weapon and global market dominance as a goal.

After her, Paul Michel, a former federal judge focused on IP protection, John J. Hamle, chair of the American leadership of the Institute for Strategic International Affairs, and chair of the Army Research Committee of the National Academy of Sciences. Followed by Catherine McFarland. Former Vice-Minister of Defense for Development, Ellen Road, Acquisition and Maintenance, and Robert Atkinson, Chairman of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.

In essence, panelists argued that the cost-focused US procurement process was badly broken. It does not work well with other more strategic government functions, and an excessive focus on costs severely and unnecessarily limits US innovation, especially in cutting-edge defense projects.

Let’s talk about Qualcomm’s efforts to focus the government on protecting US technical leadership and the companies that drive that leadership.

China prioritizes standards and startup innovation

Panelists said China has provided significant funding for its efforts to take leadership in technology and control of standards bodies by having hundreds of people attend standards bodies meetings to control the effort.

China is also actively funding development efforts and does not seem to care if the funding company can earn profits. As long as these companies are showing progress, there is a pool of funds and resources that can be withdrawn to keep the business going.

This is in stark contrast to the United States, where only the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) gets the equivalent of an almost blank check and is not punished for mistakes. One of the larger agencies’ larger initiatives across the various large companies in the United States enables innovation, and even if executives miss a star, they won’t be punished.

This ability to seize reasonable opportunities is one of the advantages that the US government does not have, apart from DARPA. If you ruin elsewhere, politicians will punish you and reduce your risk-taking. Risk-taking drives innovation, so the proportion of strong innovation is undoubtedly declining.

One of the big differences is that China is often more cautious when it comes to antitrust issues and appears to be more surgical in its approach, while the United States is often more rigorous. For example, when the United States dissolved Standard Oil, control of global oil production moved from the United States. When they crippled RCA, Japan gained control over home appliances. And when they disband AT & T, many of the beneficiaries will eventually become companies like Chinas Huawei.

The Panel should focus on antitrust efforts to maintain the market advantages of the United States, rather than crippling US companies when sending revenues associated with such movements abroad. Insisted that.

Government needs to recognize profits

The panel didn’t like how defense projects were funded and managed. Panelists argue that the people who manage bids are focused on denying the company’s interests, and companies are much better off finding better ways to do things and producing defense systems. Even the use of more advanced techniques was not encouraged.

They argued that this process made sense when the government funded R & D, but now companies tend to fund those efforts. Without the economic benefits of major risks, companies would be overly conservative and new companies would be discouraged from entering this segment. For consumers, this means paying more for solutions that are deprecated as soon as they are released, rather than staying ahead of the curve.

Panelists insisted on more businessmen in the mix, but there are so many people trained in both business and government to keep them from burning out in government processes and political dynamics. If not, I think it will be a problem. However, according to panelists, businessmen are financially discouraged from learning government processes, and it is very difficult to train people for those positions. As a result, there are virtually no people in today’s government who are good at both roles.

U.S. competitiveness is online

This is a Qualcomm-sponsored event, clearly backed by Qualcomm’s strong and well-operated licensing department, but with virtually no Qualcomm content. The entire event focused on making the United States a better place to innovate, especially on military innovation, to prepare the United States for the next war. Risk too).

Keynote speakers and other panel members strongly emphasize that the U.S. government is not only unable to actively support U.S. innovation, but is also moving to seem to chase innovation to other countries, especially China. Insisted.

The biggest point is that DARPA is a striking exception for politicians and government agencies, who cannot fully focus on the success of the United States and need to make changes in general technology before China sees the United States in the rear-view mirror. It was that there was. Especially defense.

Technology Business Details:

