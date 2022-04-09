QF-funded startups support global research for scientific discoveries





Doha, Qatar: To provide researchers with free, fast and efficient access to important scientific tools, Rayyan Systems Inc. is paving the way for integrated collaboration for researchers around the world. .. Web / mobile applications help systematic review authors screen citations in a quick, easy and fun way.

The idea was born at the Qatar Computing Institute (QCRI), which is part of the Qatar Foundation Hamadbin Harifa University, at the Qatar Foundation (QFs) Research, Development and Innovation (QF RDI), and now Rayyan’s CEO Robert. Ayan created the first business case and secured a license for intellectual property. A key element of this early development stage that contributed to the company’s seed stage capital was QSTP’s Tech Venture Fund (TVF).

For an entrepreneur like me, TVF adds valuable support that goes far beyond just injecting cash into your business. The team gives us realistic expectations and indicators of success, starting with discussions on business planning and ultimately acting as an anchor investor to set the stage for other investors to follow. I did.

Dr. Ahmed Elmagarmid, Executive Director of QCRI, said: Rayyan is fully talked about how research leads to innovation. Rayyan’s story began with an idea that met his needs and became a reality at QCRI. Immediately after the system was developed, it was clear that this was an urgent need and that software soon became one of the most widely used systems everywhere. The system is built with the user in mind and focuses on providing solutions. I am proud to be one of the co-inventors of such innovative technologies.

Rayyan will work in Qatar through the Industry Development and Knowledge Transfer (IDKT) office, which is part of QF Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) in late 2020, based on a sophisticated combination of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Obtained a technology license from the Foundation (QF). ). Today, the company allows more than 175,000 researchers from 180 countries to navigate a vast body of literature to extract and synthesize relevant information that can drive current research.

We provide researchers everywhere with free access to critical scientific tools to make a meaningful contribution to research and education. Rayyan integrates the most powerful AI technologies from natural language processing to machine learning through a powerful AI-powered workbench with tools that allow researchers to get their work done in a fraction of the time, intuitively. It stands out as an easy-to-use product. .. Ayan adds.

The rapid success of startups represents TVF’s goal of breaking down tech companies’ barriers and building an innovation ecosystem in Qatar. The fund has worked with national and international accelerators, incubators, or research institute spinouts to support approximately 20 startups across multiple tech disciplines.

For Ayan, the opportunity to create a positive impact was clear from the beginning and amplified during the COVID 19 health crisis. Rayyan hosts the latest copy of the COVID-19 Open Research Dataset (CORD-19), which allows you to filter and copy over 850,000 articles uploaded by researchers for inclusion in new research projects. .. scratch.

Since pandemics affect all areas of society, the diversity of scientific research reflects the many ways COVID-19 can affect our lives. It provides researchers with a combination of tools that can turn weeks of work into just a few days. As a computer-assisted process, Rayyan adds a level of integrity to health-centric research by recording all decisions so that the process is reproducible and auditable, reducing the likelihood of human error. To do.

Rayyan is a SaaS (Software as a Service) web-based research collaboration platform that facilitates the work of distributed teams and remote workers, supporting offline work in a global shift away from traditional office space.

Based on what we have learned, we anticipate that 2022 will be a year in which we realize that there are greater opportunities for significant and meaningful lasting impacts on global research. We are already looking for great opportunities to contribute to the scientific and medical research community and are working every day to further realize this potential, Ayan said. To this end, we hope to build on our existing partnerships to better serve our pioneering global customer base in all areas of science and medicine.

Qatar Science & Technology Park

The Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of the Qatar Foundation Research and Development Innovation (QF RDI), is a free zone, accelerator and incubator for the development of Qatar’s technology products. The park strives to accelerate the commercialization of market-ready technology to promote Qatar’s innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem and to realize the impetus for Qatar’s national diversification.

The focus of QSTP spans four comprehensive themes, including energy, environment, health sciences and information and communication technology (ICT), in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in the Qatar Foundation’s educational city, QSTP has access to key resources in a cluster of major research universities. Members of the QSTP Free Zone include SMEs (SMEs), international companies and research institutes. They work together to invest in new technology development programs, create intellectual property, improve technology management skills, and develop innovative new products.

QSTP supports Qatar’s QF RDI economic and human development goals and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the QSTP website (www.qstp.org.qa).

Qatar Foundation R & D and Innovation (QF RDI)

The role of the Qatar Foundation’s Research and Development Innovation (QF RDI) division is essential in identifying and addressing ICT, energy, environment and healthcare overall challenges and opportunities in line with Qatar’s national RDI strategy and priorities. To play a role. QF RDI is at the forefront of Qatars’ innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem, helping to commercialize market-ready technology and accelerating economic development by facilitating the creation of new high-tech products and services.

QF RDI is responsible for translating Qatar’s national RDI strategy into specific initiatives and actions of the Qatar Foundation (QF) RDI Entity. It also directs their efforts in relation to the creation of economic value, the transfer of knowledge and the establishment of mutually beneficial national and international RDI partnerships. To ensure that these efforts are most effective, the Vice President of Research, Development and Innovation plans, coordinates and oversees all RDI-related activities across QF.

Qatar Foundation unleashes human potential

The Qatar Educational Science Community Development Foundation (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar’s journey towards a diverse and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve Qatar and beyond by providing professional programs throughout the ecosystem focused on innovation in education, R & D and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highnesses Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Tani and Sheikh Mosain Bint Nacelle, who shared the vision of providing quality education to Qatar. .. Today, QF’s world-class education system provides lifelong learning opportunities for community members from 6 months to PhD level, enabling graduates to thrive in the global environment and contribute to the development of the country.

QF is also building an interdisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where domestic researchers are addressing local and global challenges. QF is committed to empowering communities and contributing to a better world for all by promoting a culture of lifelong learning and promoting social involvement through programs that embody Qatar’s culture. increase.

For a complete list of QF initiatives and projects, please visit www.qf.org.qa.

