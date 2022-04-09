Technology transforming the telecommunications industry





AI and other innovations are paving the way for intent-based service management.

Don’t worry, the traditional telecommunications business model is on the road to Dodo Bird. That’s a good thing. We have evolved towards a more comprehensive (and more profitable) digital solution. But when competing to bring new digital products and services to market, the explosive growth of connected devices, increasingly complex use cases, and the complexity created by the validation and fulfillment of more complex orders. You need to pay attention.

New technologies enhance the capabilities of telephone companies to provide intuitive service experiences.

Next-generation services need agility and responsiveness. Digital customers are expecting it, and reasonably so. This is where intent-based service management can bring a good world to users and employees.

Today’s customers expect transparency, agency, and quick problem resolution. What they don’t want is to sit in a 30-minute phone queue to talk to a customer service representative. (This is fortunate, because many people in call centers prefer to work on more valuable and meaningful tasks.)

They also don’t want a chatbot experience that leads to a groundhog day-like loop of badly analyzed questions that leads to old and irrelevant FAQ pages. Fortunately, that particular hellish situation is nearing its end and we are grateful for intent-based service management.

State your intentions

CSP launches all kinds of next-generation services and innovative products that consumers really want. But their products are as powerful as their ability to provide their customers with what they need in real time. Therefore, instant omni-channel interaction is the default.

The premise of intent-based service management is that if a communications service provider (CSP) can understand the intent behind a customer’s request by asking smarter questions, it can limit interactions and perform automated services or Being able to move quickly to the problem. resolution. This provides the intelligent responsiveness customers demand, reducing misdirection and tedious follow-up.

Intent-based services allow providers to identify intents in customer queries and instantly translate them into meaningful service requests.

Advances in automation

To maintain customer loyalty and telco competitiveness, enterprises need to maintain a delicate balance between optimizing operational efficiency and delivering superior experiences. As a result, more CSPs are adopting automation to create simpler and more accurate ordering, delivery, and management processes.

Fortunately, advances in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are paving the way for this goal. Customers are becoming accustomed to chatbots and virtual agents because AI and ML technology can mimic real-world interactions through natural language understanding (NLU). Instead of getting a predefined set of options that can be useful or useless, customers can now take advantage of agile and intelligent automatic support.

Intent-based services allow providers to identify intents in customer queries and instantly translate them into meaningful service requests. When the request is met, an automated workflow informs the customer of the completion status in advance.

Listen to customers

Rather than choosing from a list of common service requests, CSP is a positive experience that benefits the entire telco ecosphere by allowing customers to share their intentions with an AI that can hear them. Can be produced.

Customers will be happier because they can use self-service tools better to get proactive updates, immediate responses, and satisfactory results. Employees will have more efficient and fulfilling time, shifting time from error-prone manual processes to more complex issues and more meaningful, more valuable tasks. Cleaner operations with closed-loop automation across service fulfillment and warranty produce the kind of stakeholder-trusted reliability and availability, as well as the operational and cost savings you seek.

Intent-based service management is an achievable dream for both telcos and their customers when supported by a single AI-enabled platform. And the sooner we get there, the better, as anyone who sticks to the perm hold or suffers from annoying exchanges with useless chatbots can prove it.

