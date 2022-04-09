Google’s self-healing program for the launch of Pixel, Apple’s program can’t be found anywhere





Google has partnered with iFixit to provide customers with repair parts for Pixel smartphones. And five months after the announcement, there were no updates regarding its Apple repair program.

As part of the iFixit-Google partnership, genuine repair parts for Pixel devices will be available from iFixit in late 2022. Available parts include everything from batteries to displays to cameras.

On Friday, iFixit said it has been working with Google for five years to improve the repairability of Pixel devices and is looking forward to “continuing that relationship.”

Google isn’t the only smartphone maker to announce a program that provides consumers with genuine parts and repair resources.

Apple announced in November 2021 that it would launch a new initiative called the “Self-Service Repair” program. This will allow consumers to purchase their own repair tools, parts, manuals and more.

The announcement was unexpected and showed that Apple had acknowledged some of the fight against repair rights. iPhone makers are known to spend millions of dollars in lobbying to block potential laws at the state level, advocating opposition to the right to repair the law.

However, as of March 2022, Apple has not yet started selling repair parts and has not provided additional details regarding the self-service repair program. In other words, it was a five-month radio prayer of effort.

I get in touch every month and I don’t get a reply saying “no comment”.

When the company announced the program, it announced that it would start “early 2022”. Initially, parts for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 were available.

Of course, Apple probably hasn’t changed its mind. However, the company lacks time to reach the “early 2022” timeframe.

