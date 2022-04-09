Google Fi reduces unlimited plan prices while increasing fast data





In addition to adding faster data (via 9to5Google), Google Fi is lowering prices across two unlimited cellular plans. The Simply Unlimited plan has dropped from $ 60 / month to $ 50 per line, while the full-featured Unlimited Plus plan is now $ 65 / month per line compared to the previous $ 70 / month price. This is the first price cut since the Unlimited Plus and Simply Unlimited plans debuted in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Cheaper costs come with more fast data

At a lower cost, both plans offer faster data, increasing from 22GB to 50GB for the Unlimited Plus plan and from 22GB to 35GB for Simply Unlimited. As stated on the MVNO’s updated plan page, Google Fi states that it will begin adjusting data once any of the limits are exceeded. Also, if you want to use your phone or laptop as a mobile hotspot, Google will add 5GB for hotspot tethering to the Simply Unlimited plan, a feature previously only available on Unlimited Plus.

Both plans now include unlimited calls within Canada and Mexico. Prior to the update, you could only make free calls to Canada or Mexico, and you couldn’t make calls when traveling in either country. Google Fis’ pay-as-you-go flexible plan also offers free calls to both countries. The monthly charge for one line is $ 20 and the usage charge is $ 10 / GB.

Both plans offer unlimited calls, text, and data, but the Simply Unlimited plan uses unlimited hotspot data compared to the Unlimited Plus plan, and shares data between other devices such as tablets. There are some restrictions, such as not being able to. Fewer destinations are supported for free calls, text and data.

However, its low price and the addition of hotspot tethering can make it a more serious competitor when it comes to budgeting for unlimited plans. By comparison, Visible by Verizon offers unlimited data per line for $ 40 per month, Verizons’ basic unlimited plan starts at $ 70 per month (with paperless billing and automatic payment), and AT & T’s most affordable unlimited plan is $ $ per month. 65 (with automatic payment). Paperless billing) and T-Mobiles Essentials plans are available for $ 60 per month (with automatic payment).

