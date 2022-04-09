Google blocks YouTube channel in Russia’s House of Commons during the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv





During the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Google blocked the Russian House of Representatives YouTube channel “DumaTV” on Saturday. The House of Representatives is the House of Representatives of the Russian Federal Assembly. According to media reports, the channel has 145,000 subscribers and all videos posted on the channel have been viewed more than 100 million times in total. Members of the House reportedly commented and broadcast a plenary session, as well as a unique program of advertisers on this channel.

Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Russian Federation, called the blockade of the channel an act of infringement of freedom of expression by the United States, NEXTA reported. Some Russian government websites are banned from being accessed by Google search engines. In the ongoing war. But earlier this week, an American company refused to remove the Russian website from search results, Interfax reported.

Russia asks Google to remove restrictions imposed on government websites

Google’s response is due to Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor announcing the removal of the Russian Defense and Interior Ministry website from Russian search results. Earlier this month, Roskomnadzor requested YouTube to lift the restrictions placed on channels operated by the online publication Polit Russia.

Russia threatens to impose fines on Wikipedia

It is appropriate to mention here that the Russian government threatens to impose a fine on Wikipedia if it does not remove “false information” in the public interest about the situation in Ukraine. Russian communications regulators alleged that Wikipedia provided false information about Russia’s “special operations” in Ukraine and its military operations. Regulators have accused the site of deliberately disseminating false information to Russian users. In particular, some countries around the world have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia for “unjustified aggression” on Ukraine.

(Image: AP / splash release)

Follow all Russia-Ukraine War News and the latest information on Russia-Ukraine War

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/google-blocks-youtube-channel-of-russias-state-duma-amid-ongoing-moscow-kyiv-war-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos