



The underground laboratory spans a 1.2 km tunnel.

Storing radioactive waste on the ground is a dangerous business, but the Swiss believe they have found a solution. It is to bury spent nuclear fuel in clay deep underground.

The Monteri International Institute was built to study the effect of burying radioactive waste in clay 300 meters (985 feet) below the surface near Saint-Hursanne in northwestern Jura.

The underground laboratory straddles a 1.2 km (0.7 mile) tunnel. Each niche along the way is about 5 meters high and is filled with various storage simulations containing small amounts of radioactive material monitored by thousands of sensors.

Over 170 experiments have been conducted to simulate different stages of the process of disposing of waste, blocking tunnels, monitoring, and reproducing all possible physical and chemical effects.

According to experts, it will take 200,000 years for the radioactivity of the most toxic waste to return to its natural levels.

Geologist Christoph Nussbaum, who heads the institute, said researchers want to investigate the possible impact of “a storage that needs to last nearly a million years.”

“It’s the time needed to ensure a safe containment,” he said, adding that so far “the results are positive.”

Identified potential sites

Three promising locations in the northeast near the German border have been confirmed to receive such radioactive waste.

Swiss nuclear power plant operators are expected to select their preferred option in September.

Access tunnel to the Monthelie Institute.

The Swiss government has no plans to make a final decision until 2029, but this is unlikely to be the last word, as the referendum may take place under Switzerland’s well-known direct democracy system.

Despite the process drawn out, environmentalist Greenpeace says Switzerland is moving too fast.

“There are countless unresolved technical issues,” Florian Casser, who is in charge of nuclear issues for a group of environmental activists, told AFP.

As a starting point, he said it is not yet known if the installed system can “guarantee that there will be no radioactive decay within 100, 1,000, or 100,000 years.”

“We have a cart in front of the horse. Many questions haven’t been solved yet, so we’re already looking for a site,” he said.

Kasser also needs to consider how Switzerland will tell you where the site is so that it will not be forgotten, and for centuries people have been aware of the dangers. Said.

Swiss nuclear power plants have been emitting radioactive waste for over half a century.

Previously, it was handled by the National Cooperative for Radioactive Waste Disposal (NAGRA), which was established in 1972 by the plant operator in collaboration with the state.

So far, the waste is stored in an “intermediate warehouse” in Würenlingen, about 15 kilometers from the German border.

Radioactive waste storage model in an underground laboratory.

Horizon 2060

Switzerland wants to join the elite clubs of countries that are approaching geological disposal.

So far, only Finland has built a site on granite, and Sweden issued a green light in January to build its own site for burying spent nuclear fuel in granite.

Next is France. France is planning to store radioactive waste in clay underground in a Cigeo project led by the Radioactive Waste Management Agency (ANDRA).

“We are waiting for the utility declaration, but in the meantime we will submit an application for a construction permit,” said Andorra spokeswoman Emily Grandier, who visited Monthelie.

Following the 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima power plant in Japan, Switzerland has decided to phase out nuclear power. The reactor can continue as long as it is safe.

It is necessary to fill the estimated 83,000 cubic meters of radioactive waste, including some high-level radioactive waste.

This amount corresponds to the 60-year operating life of the Beznau, Gosgen and Leipstadt nuclear power plants and the 47 years that Mühleberg had been operating before closing in 2019.

Landfill of underground nuclear waste tombs should begin by 2060.

“This is a project of this century. We have been doing scientific research for 50 years, but we have 50 years to approve and realize the project,” said Felix Glauser, a spokesman for Nagra.

The surveillance period extends for decades until the site is closed at some point in the 22nd century.

