Google Transactions for Tourism SMEs





On Friday, the Ministry of Tourism and Google announced a new partnership to accelerate the sustainable transformation of the Greek tourism industry in the context of the Delphi Economic Forum. It includes a new training program for small and medium-sized tourism companies in collaboration with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

The program will start this month and will be offered free of charge. Its goal is to support tourism SMEs on the road to sustainable growth.

The main features of the programs that make up GrowGreece with Google, a new pillar of Google’s initiative, are efficient communication of environmental behavior by enterprises, sustainability strategy planning, sustainability certification assurance, SMEs in the sector, and Adopting optimal practices for saving energy and water and rational management of wastewater.

Sustainable tourism has never been as important to travelers or the planet as it is today. This transition is complex, especially for small businesses, and we are actively supporting it through Google’s products, initiatives and funding, said Matt Brittin, chairman of Google’s Europe, Middle East and Africa. increase. He vows to support the sustainable development of Greece.

Minister Vassilis Kikilias added that the program will involve tourism professionals in efforts to reach sustainability goals.

Google has also announced $ 1 million in funding from Google.org to help organizations supporting Greek social enterprises with a focus on sustainability and ecotourism. The transition of the Greek tourism industry to a more sustainable growth model is an important priority in addressing the unavoidable consequences of the climate crisis.

According to a new study conducted by the Institute for Tourism Research and Forecasting (ITEP) on behalf of Google and Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, three in four hotel owners are considering implementing business-critical sustainability practices.79 % Get Sustainability Certification. However, only 41% said they had sufficient knowledge of sustainability.

